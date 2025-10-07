Mercedes-Benz may launch new luxury headphones soon, likely to cost…

Mercedes-Benz, known worldwide for its automobiles, appears to be steering deeper into the audio market with a new wireless headphone model. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2 has recently surfaced online through a UAE certification listing, hinting at an imminent release. Mercedes-Benz is preparing to unveil its next wireless headphones with upgraded sound and advanced connectivity features.

Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2

The listing, spotted on the TDRA certification database, identified the device under the model number MB WHP 2. The listing confirms Bluetooth connectivity, placing the model as a likely successor to the company’s first wireless headphone, which arrived in 2020. While the certification does not reveal the headphone’s specifications, it strongly indicates that Mercedes-Benz is preparing to refresh its premium over-ear audio lineup with updated features. The Headphones 2 are expected to be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India.

Also read: Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Rich sound, capable ANC, and long battery life for under ₹5,000

The first-generation Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphones featured an over-ear design marked by the brand’s iconic three-pointed star logo. The model combined Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connections. It also included an integrated microphone, touch controls for playback and calls, and support for 3D surround sound. With up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, it catered to long listening sessions for users who valued brand-driven design and function.

The next-generation Wireless Headphone 2 is expected to build on these foundations. Based on market trends, the model could introduce upgraded audio drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), and improved microphones for clearer voice capture. Mercedes-Benz may also integrate faster charging and expanded Bluetooth range to align with current industry standards.

While technical details remain under wraps, the certification suggests that the new headphones could be officially unveiled soon. Once launched, the product will likely compete with leading audio brands that offer premium wireless listening experiences.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

In other news, Mercedes-Benz is also preparing to expand its electric vehicle lineup. The automaker is planning to introduce an all-electric version of the C-Class sedan in 2026. This model aims to deliver a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge and support ultra-fast 400 kW charging speeds. Positioned to compete directly with BMW’s i3 electric sedan, the new EV will feature a modern interior focused on digital technology and connectivity.