Fitness coach shares 7 strange signs you are building muscles: ‘Posture is improving…’

Are you regular with your strength training and muscle-building workout routine? It is only normal to expect to see some progress, whether that is bulging biceps or defined abs, at least that's what most dramatic before-and-after photos make it seem like. But real-life transformation is far more gradual and rarely as outlandishly dramatic as you see on social media. In reality, before you see definite changes in the mirror, your body tells you that you are getting shredded in subtle signs. Find out if you are actually building muscles with the help of these subtle signs. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Eric Roberts, online fitness coach, took to Instagram on November 26 to share 7 unconventional, ‘strange,' things that you are actually building muscle:

1. Improved grip strength

One of the earliest indicators of muscle gain is in your hand, your grip strength. Your ability to hold things can tell if you are on the right path or not. Eric explained, "If your grip strength is improving and you can hold heavier things, and or hold them for a longer amount of time.” A strong grip actually shows that there's better strength in the forearm, which comes from muscles.

2. Improved posture

When you begin to see positive changes in your posture, it is another sign that you are gaining muscle. He said, “If your posture is improving, especially in your shoulders and your core, and your back." So it is a good sign when you are no longer slouched.

3. Joints ache less

Strength training and lifting also help to reduce injury risks. It also makes movements much easier. He added, “If you are finding your back, your knees and your shoulder are all starting to have less aches and pain.” Stronger muscles support your joint health, lowering the stress.

4. Clothes feel tighter in specific areas

Another hint is how your clothes fit on you. Eric elaborated that if your clothes feel tighter around your shoulders, arms, thighs and glutes while staying loose around your stomach, it means you are gaining muscle without putting on belly fat.

5. Hunger levels increased

Appetite also gets affected by your muscle gains. Eric described, “If you are noticing you are getting hungrier, but you are not really eating any less food. Muscle burns more calories, which means you will be a bit hungrier.”

6. Heavier weights

You may think everything comes down to heavy weights, but it's not entirely the full story. Better form and improved motion actually tell that your muscles are getting stronger, not just from heavier weights.

“If maybe you are not lifting heavier weights yet, but your range of motion and control of the exercise is getting better,” the coach added.

7. Less sore after workout

The coach shared that one of the clearest signs of muscle gain progress is that your body feels less sore after workouts compared to your early days. Lower soreness suggests that your muscles are recovering fast.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

