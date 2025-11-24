Fitness coach says men over 35 can go from ‘dad bod’ to shredded in 90 days with 5 simple steps: ‘Walk after every meal’

Getting in shape often feels like an endless cycle of motivation, guilt, and half-finished workout plans. For many people, the “dad bod” becomes a comfortable middle ground, easy to live with, harder to change. But transforming your body doesn’t have to mean extreme diets or exhausting hours at the gym. Fitness coach shares 5 steps to transform dad bod in 90 days. (Freepik)

Fitness coach Lars Meidell shares in his November 23 Instagram post 5 practical steps that can help you go from dad bod to shredded in just 90 days. (Also read: Heart surgeon says these 6 popular ‘healthy’ foods can be harmful for your heart and kidneys: Spinach to bananas )

Here’s what he suggests:

Step 1: Fix your metabolism first

Lars says the biggest mistake people make is trying to out-train a slow, stressed metabolism. “You cannot out-train a broken metabolism,” he explains. “Skip breakfast and only have black coffee in the morning, no sugar or insulin spikes.”

Step 2: Prioritise protein

According to Lars, protein should be your first priority if you're starting a fitness transformation. “If you’re eating less than 150 grams of protein a day, this should be your main focus,” he says. He even shares a quick hack: “Add 150 grams of Greek yoghurt with two scoops of protein powder and frozen berries, the easiest 60 grams of protein in your life.”

Step 3: Walk after every meal

Lars adds that one of the simplest habits can have the biggest impact. “Walking after meals helps control your blood sugar and keeps your metabolism active.”

Step 4: Never skip leg day

He stresses the importance of training legs, calling it a metabolism booster. “Lunges or squats boost your metabolism and testosterone more than any other exercise,” Lars notes.

Step 5: Plan your cheat meals

Instead of avoiding social events, Lars says you should plan around them. “Business dinners or social events won’t ruin your progress,” he says. “Just don’t walk around like a headless chicken, keep your meals light before these events.”

Lars also points out that many people over 35 experience early signs of metabolic slowdown, especially those with high-stress jobs and long sitting hours.

“If you’re dealing with belly fat, love handles, or mid-day crashes, your metabolism has already started crashing,” he warns. “The good news? Resetting your metabolism is the fastest way to go from dad bod to a lean, muscular body.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.