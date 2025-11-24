Heart surgeon says these 6 popular ‘healthy’ foods can be harmful for your heart and kidneys: Spinach to bananas

Healthy eating can feel like a maze, especially when so many foods come packaged with claims of being natural, wholesome, or heart-friendly. Over time, these claims shape our habits and convince us we’re making the right choices. But behind the glossy labels and nutrition buzzwords, some commonly trusted foods may be doing more harm than good. 6 surprising foods that could be damaging your heart health, says expert. (Google Gemini)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist who specialises in heart failure and heart transplantation, shares in his November 22 Instagram post 6 six commonly praised 'healthy' foods that could be quietly damaging your heart. (Also read: Prayagraj cancer surgeon shares how to ‘add 10 years to your life’ with these 3 simple changes to your plate )

“The foods everyone tells you are ‘healthy’ might actually be hurting your heart. Let me show you. It’s not that these foods are bad. It’s that your heart, kidneys, and medications change how your body handles salt, potassium, and metabolism,” Dr Dmitry wrote in the caption.

Here’s what he advises keeping an eye on:

1. Bananas

Bananas are known for being rich in potassium. But if your kidneys aren’t functioning well or if you’re taking medications like spironolactone or ARNI, potassium can accumulate to dangerously high levels.

2. Grapefruit

Grapefruit can interfere with the way your liver processes certain medications. For people with transplants or those on specific drugs, this interaction can push medication levels far above safe limits.

3. Spinach

Spinach is another potassium-heavy food, and it can also affect the stability of warfarin, a commonly prescribed blood thinner. It’s healthy, Dr Dmitry notes, but what matters is consistency, not eating “as much as possible.”

4. Soy sauce

Packed with sodium, soy sauce can cause significant fluid retention. “Just one sushi night can leave you two pounds heavier and short of breath the next day,” he warns.

5. Liquorice

Real black liquorice can raise blood pressure and lower potassium levels. It often sneaks into teas, supplements, and flavoured products without people realising it.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol acts as a direct toxin to the heart. For many patients, Dr Dmitry says, it can be one of the underlying reasons their heart function deteriorated.

He concludes by reminding people that food isn’t simply ‘good’ or ‘bad’, it interacts with your medications, lab values, and overall heart function. His advice: Know your body. Know your numbers. And stay ahead of your health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.