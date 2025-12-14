Nutritionist shares easy recipe for morning anti-inflammatory drink that eases your gut and reduces bloating

Some kind of drink or beverage is often a constant in many morning routines. After all, an entire night of fasting leaves the body dehydrated and in need of nourishment to begin digestion and metabolism for the day. The drink of your choice also plays a pivotal role in sustaining your energy in the morning. So, are you looking for a go-to morning drink that can help tackle common concerns like bloating and digestive issues? Consider making this turmeric-ginger-orange shot to get great anti-inflammatory benefits. (Picture credit: Freepik )

ALSO READ: Acidity and bloating continue despite medications? Gastroenterologist reveals this reason behind common gut issues

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar took to Instagram on December 10, sharing the recipe for a drink that improves gut issues.

Recipe

The drink she shared has anti-inflammatory properties. It contains key ingredients like ginger, turmeric powder and lemon. All of them have good anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, supporting digestion and reducing issues like bloating and nausea. Together, they are a power trio that promotes good gut health, perfect for your early morning drink!

“Take two oranges, one inch of ginger, a quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder, squeeze some lemon and water and blend it well. And you made yourself a very powerful anti-inflammation shot," Shalini added.

If you are looking to address gut issues and want a realistic timeline to see results, Shalini suggested drinking the shot for three days, early in the morning on an empty stomach.

How is this drink beneficial?

According to the nutritionist, the drink contains key nutrients and properties such as vitamin C and antioxidants. It is especially suitable for those who often complain of gut-related discomfort, as it helps target inflammation and may subsequently support gut healing.

The recipe is simple, and the ingredients are all staples found in most Indian kitchens, making this drink both accessible and easy to prepare. With minimal efforts and no fancy equipment required, it can be easily added to a daily routine, particularly for those looking for a natural way to support gut health and lower the inflammation levels.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.