Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains why custard apple is an ‘underrated powerhouse’: Rich in vitamins, minerals…
Custard apple boosts immunity, digestion, heart function, gut health, and more, shares Dr Vatsya.
The bumpy green exterior of a custard apple (also known as sugar apple or sitaphal) hides a creamy and sweet interior, much like the benefits of the fruit in our minds. The pulpy, segmented fruit with inedible black seeds is a powerhouse when it comes to boosting overall health, especially in adults over the age of 45, shared Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with more than 10 years of experience.
Also Read | London doctor shares how to make ‘healthy festive drink’ using natural ingredients without artificial sweeteners
Taking to Instagram on December 14, Dr Vatsya listed out the health benefits of tropical fruit in a video.
“If your parents are over 45 years old, you should start giving them custard apple,” he began. “The white pulp of custard apple is stuffed with vitamin C, vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium, and natural fibres. This combination supports immunity, digestion, and heart health.”
Vitamin C
The free radicals in our body are neutralised by vitamin C, explained Dr Vatsya. This slows down the ageing of the skin and offers protection from infections,
Magnesium
High concentration of magnesium present in custard apple relaxes the smooth cardiac muscles and helps to regulate blood pressure. It also improves the absorption of calcium and supports the skeletal system.
Fibres
Custard apple is also high in fibre content, which improves bowel movement, reduces constipation and naturally protects the gut lining.
Dr Vatsya warned that the slightly high concentration of natural sugar means diabetic patients need to control their intake.
“However, for most healthy adults, a custard apple is a nutrient-dense and gut-friendly seasonal fruit,” he concluded.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.