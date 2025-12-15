Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains why custard apple is an ‘underrated powerhouse’: Rich in vitamins, minerals…

The bumpy green exterior of a custard apple (also known as sugar apple or sitaphal) hides a creamy and sweet interior, much like the benefits of the fruit in our minds. The pulpy, segmented fruit with inedible black seeds is a powerhouse when it comes to boosting overall health, especially in adults over the age of 45, shared Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with more than 10 years of experience. Custard apple is one of the best seasonal fruits for healthy adults, as per Dr Vatsya.(Pexels)

Taking to Instagram on December 14, Dr Vatsya listed out the health benefits of tropical fruit in a video.

“If your parents are over 45 years old, you should start giving them custard apple,” he began. “The white pulp of custard apple is stuffed with vitamin C, vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium, and natural fibres. This combination supports immunity, digestion, and heart health.”

Vitamin C

The free radicals in our body are neutralised by vitamin C, explained Dr Vatsya. This slows down the ageing of the skin and offers protection from infections,

Magnesium

High concentration of magnesium present in custard apple relaxes the smooth cardiac muscles and helps to regulate blood pressure. It also improves the absorption of calcium and supports the skeletal system.

Fibres

Custard apple is also high in fibre content, which improves bowel movement, reduces constipation and naturally protects the gut lining.

Dr Vatsya warned that the slightly high concentration of natural sugar means diabetic patients need to control their intake.

“However, for most healthy adults, a custard apple is a nutrient-dense and gut-friendly seasonal fruit,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.