    Bread making you bloated? Florida gastroenterologist shares 4 digestion-friendly hacks you can try out

    Bread can cause digestive issues like bloating in some people but gluten is not always the culprit. Dr Salhab shares some gut-friendly options to try.

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 11:33 AM IST
    By Eshana Saha
    Love bread but hate the bloated, uncomfortable feeling that follows? If you’ve tried cutting out gluten and still feel the same, gluten may not actually be the problem - especially if you don’t have coeliac disease. In many cases, it’s how bread is made, fermented, and portioned that causes digestive distress rather than the ingredients themselves. The good news: not all bread is off-limits, and there are bloat-friendly options - and even simple preparation hacks - that can make enjoying bread easier on your gut.

    Try out the bloat-friendly bread options recommended by Dr Salhab! (Unsplash)
    Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has explained why bread triggers bloating in some people - and shared practical measures that can help minimise its digestive impact. In an Instagram video shared on January 20, the gastroenterologist breaks down three types of bread that are less likely to cause bloating - and also shares a simple hack that can make regular bread more bloat-friendly.

    Why do breads cause bloating?

    Not every bout of bloating after eating bread means gluten is to blame. According to Dr Salhab, not all breads cause bloating and how it’s made often matters more than gluten alone. Breads contain natural carbohydrates known as fructans, which can lead to digestive issues like bloating.

    The gastroenterologist advises opting for the following bread varieties, which are lower in fructans and therefore less likely to trigger bloating.

    Long fermented sourdough

    According to Dr Salhab, the long fermentation process used in authentic sourdough bread helps break down fructans - the compounds often responsible for bloating in people without coeliac disease. He explains, “True sourdough made with long fermentation helps break down fructans, which are a more common cause of bloating than gluten in people without coeliac disease.

    Sprouted grain breads

    Certain breads made from sprouted grains may be gentler on the gut, as the sprouting process reduces fermentable carbohydrates that are commonly responsible for bloating. The gastroenterologist explains, “Certain sprouted grain breads, often found in the freezer aisle, may be better tolerated because sprouting reduces fermentable carbohydrates. Look for short, simple ingredient lists.”

    One English muffin

    Dr Salhab also emphasises that portion size often matters more than the ingredients themselves when it comes to bread-related digestive issues - for most people, a single English muffin provides a tolerable amount of FODMAPs. He points out, “According to Monash University, one plain English muffin is considered low FODMAP for most people. Portion size matters.”

    Freezing and reheating bread hack

    Apart from the different types of low-fructan breads, Dr Salhab also recommends a hack to make regular bread easier on the digestive system. He suggests that freezing and reheating bread increases its resistant starch content, which can be easier to digest for some people. He explains, “Freezing and reheating bread increases resistant starch, which is digested more slowly and may reduce gas and bloating for some people.”

    The gastroenterologist highlights that fructans, not gluten, are more commonly responsible for bread-related bloating in most people. However, if you have coeliac disease, none of the options are gluten-free and it is best to work with a registered dietician to chart out a plan that strictly avoids gluten.

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    • Eshana Saha
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Eshana Saha

      Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.

