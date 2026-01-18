Stabbing pain before pooping? Florida gastroenterologist shares 6 strategies to ease pain and discomfort

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition , has outlined six practical strategies to help ease spasm-related pain before bowel movements and allow stools to pass with minimal pressure and discomfort. In an Instagram video shared on January 17, the gastroenterologist explains how these methods can help manage IBS and reduce pain.

A sharp, stabbing pain just before a bowel movement can be alarming - and for many people, it’s often linked to trapped gas, intestinal spasms, or an IBS flare-up rather than something more serious. While the discomfort can feel intense, simple, targeted techniques can help calm the gut, ease spasms, and make passing stools far less painful.

Deep belly breathing Starting off with deep belly breathing can help calm the gut-brain axis and ease cramps by relaxing intestinal muscles. Dr Salhab explains, “Calms the gut-brain axis, lowers stress (a major IBS trigger), relaxes intestinal muscles, and can quickly ease cramps and bloating.”

Herbal tea Dr Salhab recommends sipping peppermint, fennel, ginger or chamomile tea throughout the day, since it can help ease spasm-related pain. He highlights, “Try drinking peppermint, fennel, ginger, or chamomile tea throughout the day, which can naturally relax intestinal smooth muscle and reduce intestinal spasms and pain.”

Simethicone According to the gastroenterologist, simethicone tablets help break down gas bubbles, which may be responsible for the pressure and stabbing pain. He explains, “Simethicone tablets taken with meals can help break up gas bubbles so that trapped gas causes less pressure and pain.”

Psyllium husk Dr Salhab recommends starting psyllium husk supplements, since it helps soften stools and also reduce painful contractions and IBS - but make sure you drink enough water alongside. He describes it as “a soluble fibre that helps soften stool, improve regularity, and reduce painful contractions when taken consistently with enough water.”

Probiotics Painful stomach contractions may also be eased with probiotics - either through foods such as yoghurt and kefir, or with supplements. According to the gastroenterologist, “Strains like Bifidobacterium infantis 35624 or Bacillus coagulans may help reduce IBS pain and bloating - foods like yoghurt and kefir can help, but during bad flares a high-quality, multi-strain refrigerated probiotic may work better.”

Foot on a stool When it’s time to pass a bowel movement, Dr Salhab recommends placing your feet on a small stool to mimic a squatting position. He explains, “Elevating your feet puts you in the squat position, straightens your rectum, reduces straining, and allows stool and gas to pass with less pressure and pain.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.