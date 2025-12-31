Coughing after heavy meals? Florida gastroenterologist breaks down the real reason behind persistent throat irritation

A persistent cough that just won’t go away - or constant throat irritation that feels like an oncoming sore throat - can be frustrating and worrying. While many people assume it’s linked to a flu, cold, or respiratory infection, the real cause may lie elsewhere. In some cases, these lingering throat symptoms are not respiratory at all, but gastrointestinal, triggered by acid reflux affecting the throat and voice box. Read more to find out why throat irritation happens after eating food.(Pixabay)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, is breaking down why chronic coughing after meals, throat irritation, and the sensation of something being stuck in the throat may actually be signs of reflux rather than an infection. In an Instagram video shared on December 31, the gastroenterologist explains that these symptoms are often linked to an underlying gastrointestinal condition called laryngopharyngeal reflux and may be caused by acid reflux rather than a throat or respiratory issue.

What causes coughing after eating?

Dr Salhab flags this as a classic symptom of laryngopharyngeal reflux or LPR. Other symptoms for this condition include “chronic throat clearing, a constant feeling of something in your throat, hoarseness of your voice, and a chronic cough that just won't go away, especially after you eat.”

This occurs when stomach acid flows back up through the oesophagus and reaches the voice box, causing irritation and discomfort. The gastroenterologist explains, “The reason this happens is that acid and pepsin travel from the stomach up the oesophagus and hit your voice box, which is extremely sensitive. That irritation triggers chronic coughing and throat symptoms even if you don't have the typical symptoms of heartburn. And that's why standard acid reflux medications don't always work for this condition.”

Treatment

According to Dr Salhab, treating LPR focuses on minimising irritation and limiting reflux exposure, a goal that can be achieved through targeted dietary changes and medication, when needed. He recommends consulting a gastroenterologist or ENT physician if symptoms persist or fail to improve.

He explains, “The treatment focuses on reducing irritation and reflux exposure. So, that means dietary modifications - excluding common triggers like coffee, alcohol, spicy foods, acidic foods, chocolate, and mint, avoiding late night meals, following a low acid diet, and if symptoms become persistent, you can always try something called sodium alginate suspensions, which form a protective barrier above the stomach acid. And you should always get evaluated by a gastroenterologist and an ENT physician if your symptoms just won't go away.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.