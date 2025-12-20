Gut taking a hit during holiday season? Florida gastroenterologist shares 5 tips to manage IBD amidst festive indulgence

The holiday season brings festive meals, sugary drinks and a break from routine - but for people living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), this time of year can be especially challenging. Indulgent, ultra-processed foods and disrupted schedules often trigger gut symptoms, making celebrations feel overwhelming. However, your digestive health doesn’t have to take a back seat during the festivities. With a few mindful adjustments, it’s possible to enjoy the holidays while keeping IBD symptoms under control. Try out Dr Salhab's recommendations to safeguard your gut health during the holidays.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has shared five gut health tips to manage inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) during the holidays. In an Instagram video shared on December 18, the gastroenterologist states, “If you suffer from inflammatory bowel disease during the holidays, here are five GI doctor approved ways to enjoy the season without guessing.”

Go for a Mediterranean-style diet

Dr Salhab recommends adopting a Mediterranean-style diet and avoiding ultra-processed foods during the holidays. He advises, “Number one, lean Mediterranean. This is one of the best diets. Go for veggies, lean protein, olive oil, and whole grains, and keep the ultraprocessed foods to a minimum.”

Skip sugary drinks

The gastroenterologist highlights that sugar sweetened drinks irritate the stomach and can make your symptoms worse. He recommends, “Choose water or sparkling water with lemon. Avoid the alcohol, go for the mocktails, and always stay hydrated.”

Go easy on NSAIDs

Dr Salhab advises being judicious with pain relief and avoiding high doses of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). He highlights, “Regular high-dose NSAIDs can aggravate an inflammatory bowel. So, use alternatives as advised by your clinician.”

Daily movement and de-stressing

The gastroenterologist recommends going for short 10-minute walks after meals or practicing diaphragmatic breathing to relieve stress. He explains, “Move daily and de-stress. A short walk or diaphragmatic breathing helps your gut and helps your nervous system.”

Protect your routine

Dr Salhab highlights the importance of protecting your daily routine even during the holidays, and this includes taking your prescribed medicines, eating and sleeping on time. He states, “Make sure you get your meds in on time, eat your meals right, and make sure you get sleep. Consistency matters for your gut.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.