Did you know smoking injures the stomach? Florida gastroenterologist shares 3 common ‘gut toxins’ you should avoid

Many everyday habits we barely think twice about can quietly damage the stomach over time. From smoking and frequent painkiller use to excessive alcohol consumption, these common exposures can inflame the stomach lining, trigger gastritis, and increase the risk of painful ulcers. Understanding which substances harm your gut - and why avoiding them matters - is key to protecting digestive health and preventing long-term complications. Smoking and vaping can cause gastritis and stomach ulcers.(Unsplash)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has highlighted three common “gut toxins” you should avoid. In an Instagram video posted on December 18, the gastroenterologist explains how these common toxins are silently hurting your stomach and why avoiding them can improve your gut health.

Smoking and vaping

According to Dr Salhab, cigarette smoking and vaping don’t just damage the lungs - they can also injure the stomach and oesophagus, as some of the inhaled smoke inevitably passes through these pathways. He explains, “They cause a chemical injury in the stomach that can cause things like severe gastritis and bleeding ulcers. The nicotine content restricts blood flow to the stomach that means it does not heal as well, and smoking raises your risk of oesophageal and stomach cancer.”

Pain medicine overuse

The gastroenterologist highlights that prolonged use of certain painkillers, such as ibuprofen and naproxen, can irritate the stomach lining and lead to bleeding stomach ulcers. He explains, “These medications were not meant to be taken over a long period of time. They’re meant for short term pain relief and you are supposed to take the lowest effective dose over the shortest duration you can. And if you have to take it for a little bit longer than that, make sure it's under the guidance of a doctor.”

Excessive alcohol consumption

Dr Salhab highlights that excessive daily alcohol consumption doesn’t only harm the liver but can also significantly damage and inflame the stomach lining. He states, “Just like smoking, alcohol can be toxic to the stomach lining and can produce something called alcohol gastritis, and can cause ulcers as well.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.