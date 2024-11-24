Demystifying gastritis: Common triggers, prevention tips to know

When the stomach lining gets inflamed, it can lead to gastritis. Ranging from mild symptoms to a chronic condition, the most common symptoms of gastritis include stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, and indigestion. Also read | Yoga for gastric problems: 4 easy exercises to heal acidity and gas issues organically Gastritis can cause chronic stomach pain and make it difficult to go through the day.(Unsplash)

Gastritis can cause chronic stomach pain and make it difficult to go through the day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rohan Badave, Consultant Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Goa pointed out the common causes that can trigger gastritis, and shared prevention tips to follow.

Common triggers of gastritis:

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection: A common bacterial infection is one of the most frequent causes of gastritis. This may lead to the bacteria eroding the stomach lining, making it easier for stomach acid to cause harm.

Long-term use of Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs): Medications such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen can irritate the stomach lining and produce gastritis when taken frequently or over time. Also read | Festive overeating? Combat indigestion and bloating with these powerful herbs and spices

Excessive alcohol consumption: Too much alcohol can irritate and wear away the stomach lining, making it more likely for a person to get gastritis.

Stress: Emotional or physical stress may also play a role in the development of gastritis. Under extreme psychological distress from trauma or surgery, a patient can develop stress-induced gastritis.

Spicy or acidic foods: Although they may not actually trigger gastritis, spicy or acidic foods such as citrus and tomatoes may worsen symptoms by irritating an inflamed stomach lining.

Caffeine and smoking: Caffeine, as well as that fact they irritate the stomach lining, produces more acid.

Know the common triggers of gastritis.(Unsplash)

Prevention tips to calm gastritis symptoms:

Limit alcohol intake: Alcohol can worsen symptoms, so reducing consumption can help.

Quit smoking: Smoking increases stomach acid production and can worsen gastritis.

Have a healthy diet: It is advised to avoid the irritants and opt for a bland, non-irritating diet. Focus on foods like cooked vegetables, non-citrus fruits (bananas, apples), whole grains, and lean proteins. Also read | Signs of heart attack that resemble gastric trouble; experts on how to differentiate between the two

Avoid spicy and acidic foods: These can aggravate symptoms.

Smaller meals: Eat smaller, more frequent meals to avoid overwhelming the stomach.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help maintain stomach function and prevent dehydration, which can worsen gastritis.

Manage stress: Relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and regular exercise can help reduce stress levels and improve symptoms.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.