Yoga for gastric problems: 4 easy exercises to heal acidity and gas issues organically

Food options abound on the market, which has spoiled our palates and given rise to a wide range of lifestyle-related issues and nutrition has suffered as a result of the accessibility of ready-to-eat mixes, meal delivery applications and shopping conveniences. There are numerous and widespread stomach-related illnesses, including indigestion, acid reflux and others where foods that are very fatty, salty, spicy or sweet frequently induce this.

Gastric problems can be caused by irregular eating behaviours, a lack of exercise and irregular sleeping patterns but by enhancing the functions of our metabolism and digestion and strengthening our digestive system, Yoga gives us the opportunity to heal ourselves organically. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama and World Yoga Organisation, asserted that Yoga positions in particular can aid in the treatment of acidity and gas. He revealed 4 easy to follow and practicable Yoga asanas to do so:

1. Vajrasana - This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Vajrasana or Thunderbolt Pose/Diamond Pose(Photo by Tim Chow on Unsplash)

Method - Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body. Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat. Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward. Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles. Keep your heels close to each other. Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward. Hold this asana for a while.

2. Padahasthasana

Padahasthasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method - Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed. Bring the trunk closer to the legs. Try to touch the knees with the forehead. This may require lot of flexibility. If you are starting out your practice, go only as far as it is comfortable. When you are folding forward, attempt to move your torso from the hip joints, instead of the waist. Place palms on either side of feet. Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this. With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs. Hold eight to ten breaths.

3. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose of Yoga(Instagram/mindfulbyminna)

Method - Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels. Inhale and raise arms above head. Exhale and bend your upper body forward. Place your forehead on the floor. Pelvis should rest on the heels. Ensure that your back is not hunched

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bending)

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend(Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Method - Begin with Dandasana. Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and empty your stomach of air. With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose. Hold the asana for a while.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar advised, “Reduce or avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and carbonated beverages to stop the development of gastric and other stomach-related illnesses. Alcohol and tobacco are known to make the issue worse. Try to avoid falling asleep right away after eating; instead, sit in Vajrasana for around 10 minutes to help your digestion. Try to increase the amount of fruits and raw vegetables in your diet in addition to practising Yoga. Yoga reduces stress, which is a major factor in the development of diseases like gastritis.”