Festive overeating? Combat indigestion and bloating with these powerful herbs and spices

Gastritis, acid reflux, indigestion, constipation, and going off colour with bloated bellies are some of the flip sides of festive excesses. Herbs and spices can help battle the aftermath of overindulgence with their anti-inflammatory, digestive and other beneficial properties. Herbs and spices can alleviate digestive issues caused by festive overindulgence.(Shutterstock)

Mithais like gulab jamuns, jalebis, ghee-soaked laddus, and fried snacks tempt us during festivals. We often tend to take it easy during festive season when it comes to gorging on rich, high-calorific sweets, oily nosh and heavy meals. The outcome is indigestion, gas, bloating, swelling out. Those who are already health high-alert cases need to take more precaution before bingeing on those goodies. (Also read: Navratri 2024: Tips on how to stay fit and still enjoy festive Indian sweets )

Herbs and spices can help battle the aftermath of overindulgence with their immunity boosting properties. They contain antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, fight inflammation, neutralise damaging molecules and lessen weakening of body’s cells.

Bursting with flavour and goodness

Herbs are the green, leafy parts of plants bursting with flavour like basil, coriander/curry/bay leaves, mint, fennel, dill, while spices are the aromatic seeds, roots, flower buds (clove) or even bark of trees like cinnamon. They do not just add to the flavour and aroma of food. The health benefits of both these plant-derived categories cannot be underestimated in the culinary realm.

Spice strike

Ginger, turmeric, cumin, ajwain (carrom or caraway seeds), asafoetida, cinnamon, cardamom, and pepper are some of the gastro-friendly immunity warriors. Including them in the meals helps regulate the system. Drinking water infused with herbs and spices on an empty stomach is a pre-measure to take care of uneasiness after a heavy meal. Asafoetida has carminative properties. Drinking a cup of buttermilk with 2 pinches of asafoetida powder added to it after a festive meal aids in controlling gas and bloating. Chewing on fennel seeds, cumin tea, and mint water, are helpful too.

“Turmeric has excellent health benefits. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in digestion. Cumin aids digestion and absorption. Fennel seeds help reduce indigestion. Ginger eases nausea, soothes the gut, increases digestive juices and reduces inflammation. Asafoetida helps get rid of stomach gas,” says Amrita Mishra, Sr. Dietician, Delhi diets, Noida.

Herbal help

Herbs regulate bowel movement and promote gastric wellbeing in general. On including herbs in your diet, Nutritionist Devendra Pandey suggests, “Ingest coriander water as it supports digestive enzymes and juices. Include curry leaves in your dishes. Fresh mint enhances digestive health and is known to mitigate Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Steep herbs in hot water and drink it after cooled. They aid digestion and prevent acidity caused by overeating.”