Virat Kohli's edgy new hairstyle will surely transform your look this festive season. Check it out

Virat Kohli gave his fans a stunning new gift this festive season - a stylish hairdo that will surely transform your look when you are dressing up for pandal hopping or garba khel with your friends. Virat Kohli shares a new look.

Virat Kohli's new hairstyle

The Indian cricketer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new pictures from his latest campaign with Puma India. Kohli captioned the post, “Big cat energy.” In the second picture, Kohli can be seen posing in a colourful jumper and light-blue denim jeans styled with chunky sneakers. The 35-year-old former India captain elevated the look with his stylish hairstyle.

Kohli's sharp, edgy hairstyle seems like a perfect choice for festivities. The front hairline is sharp, going gradually into the longer length at the crown to create texture and movement in the hair. The faded detailing on the side created a partial mohawk and added a dose of oomph.

Fans react

Kohli's fans loved the new edgy look and dropped compliments on the post. One fan wrote, “Bro eats all Hollywood actors in breakfast.” A user commented, “Handsome hunk.” Another wrote, “King Kohli [heart eyes].”

Virat Kohli's popular hairstyles

Kohli never shies away from trying something new with his haircuts, and each new look starts a new trend that sets the internet ablaze. Remember his viral transformation ahead of the IPL 2024 season? Created by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the look featured a faded mohawk, eyebrow cuts, piercings, and a neatly trimmed beard that captivated Kohli's fans.

About Virat Kohli

The Indian cricketer is married to Anushka Sharma. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017. They had an intimate wedding at an 800-year-old village-turned-villa in Tuscany, attended by close friends and family. The couple has two kids, Vamika Kohli and Akay Kohli.