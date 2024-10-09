Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli's edgy new hairstyle will surely transform your look this festive season. Check it out

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 09, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Virat Kohli dropped an edgy new hairstyle with a new photo shoot for Puma. Do you like it?

Virat Kohli gave his fans a stunning new gift this festive season - a stylish hairdo that will surely transform your look when you are dressing up for pandal hopping or garba khel with your friends.

Virat Kohli shares a new look.
Virat Kohli shares a new look.

(Also Read | Anushka Sharma’s nutritionist shares helpful fasting tips for Navratri)

Virat Kohli's new hairstyle

The Indian cricketer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new pictures from his latest campaign with Puma India. Kohli captioned the post, “Big cat energy.” In the second picture, Kohli can be seen posing in a colourful jumper and light-blue denim jeans styled with chunky sneakers. The 35-year-old former India captain elevated the look with his stylish hairstyle.

Kohli's sharp, edgy hairstyle seems like a perfect choice for festivities. The front hairline is sharp, going gradually into the longer length at the crown to create texture and movement in the hair. The faded detailing on the side created a partial mohawk and added a dose of oomph.

Fans react

Kohli's fans loved the new edgy look and dropped compliments on the post. One fan wrote, “Bro eats all Hollywood actors in breakfast.” A user commented, “Handsome hunk.” Another wrote, “King Kohli [heart eyes].”

Virat Kohli's popular hairstyles

Kohli never shies away from trying something new with his haircuts, and each new look starts a new trend that sets the internet ablaze. Remember his viral transformation ahead of the IPL 2024 season? Created by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the look featured a faded mohawk, eyebrow cuts, piercings, and a neatly trimmed beard that captivated Kohli's fans.

About Virat Kohli

The Indian cricketer is married to Anushka Sharma. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017. They had an intimate wedding at an 800-year-old village-turned-villa in Tuscany, attended by close friends and family. The couple has two kids, Vamika Kohli and Akay Kohli.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On