Anushka Sharma’s nutritionist shares helpful fasting tips for Navratri

Navratri 2024: It is that time of the year again. Navratri is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur every year in India. One of the largest festivals of the country, Navratri is a festival of nine nights dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Usually, during Navratri, devotees observe fast throughout the day and offer their prayers to Goddess Durga. Then they break their fast and indulge in festive delicacies. Navratri 2024: Make health your priority with these fasting tips.

While fasting is healthy, it is important that we keep the body charged with the right nutrition to stay healthy throughout the day. In a recent post on social media, Ryan Fernando – nutritionist to several Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor—shared a few nutrition tips that we must follow to stay healthy while fasting for Navratri. “Fuel your Navratri fasts with the right nutrition! Stay hydrated, stock up on proteins, and nourish yourself with Navratri superfoods to stay energized during your fasts. Remember, balance is the key,” wrote the nutritionist.

Stay hydrated:

It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day, and keep sipping water to keep the body balanced and healthy.

Eat more protein:

Consuming food items rich in protein such as paneer, yoghurt and milk help in charging the body and providing it with the necessary nutrition.

Navratri superfoods:

Makhana, roasted nuts and chia seeds are loaded with nutrition, and help in aiding digestion and supporting bone health. They make for great snacks that can be munched on throughout the day to stay energised.

Staples:

Kuttu, amaranth and samak are staples for the Navratri festivities. Multiple delicacies are prepared with these food items. They are also loaded with nutritional benefits and should be added to the daily diet.

Fruits and veggies:

Fruits and veggies are important to be consumed throughout the day to stay healthy while fasting. Sweet potatoes, pumpkin and bananas are recommended by the nutritionist to be added to the daily diet for better health and energy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.