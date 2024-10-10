Navratri 2024: Tips on how to stay fit and still enjoy festive Indian sweets

But here's the catch, instead of throwing caution to the wind and treating the festive season like a month-long all-you-can-eat party, if you simply add in some exercises and eat nutritious foods most of the time, your body can certainly handle a few ghee-laden mithais and fried tikkis and puris.

Increase your consumption of fruits and veggies. (Shutterstock)

Balance your food wherever you can

According to Kolkata-based nutritionist Aparajita Saha, while high-calorie food during the festive season may be unavoidable, you can be smart by indulging your sweet tooth with healthier options. She says, "Sweets like rasgulla are high on sugar while gulab jamun is high in sugar as well as fat. It is good to control sweets of all kinds, but if you must indulge go for dark chocolate, sandesh, mishit doi, rasgulla, and custards."

When you arrive at a big, potentially indulgent meal famished, you're much more likely to overeat and eat whatever is in sight. "Instead of showing up hungry, snack on high-fibre fruits, veggies, and whole grains before you go out to keep your hunger in check," Aparajita says.

One of the best ways to stay healthy is yoga.

Strike the ideal balance of fitness and fun

Apart from a moderate approach to eating, you should amp up your workout schedule and still stay on a healthy track, according to Bengaluru-based fitness instructor, Anil Shetty. He says, "Extra workouts will help you burn more calories, stay on track with your healthy diet routine, and beat the stress that comes along with the outings."

“Exercise almost every day, at home or at the gym, for 30 minutes or more. Every morning or before dinner would be the best time since most people sleep late and wake late. Walk, run, dance, do yoga, or an other physical activity that refreshes you in between all the festive indulgences,” he adds.

It can be tough to drag yourself away from late-night festivities, but do your best to get in bed at a decent hour and aim for at least seven hours of shut-eye a night, Anil says.

"Sleep is precious. It resets your body and keeps your immune system strong," he says. Anil added that it's just as important to stay hydrated when you're out and about – staying hydrated can suppress your appetite, keep your skin looking gorgeous, and even boost your metabolism.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.