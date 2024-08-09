Powerful antifungal herbs to keep infections at bay: Doctor shares insights

With the monsoon season here, infections are rampant. From eye infections to throat infections to skin allergies, people are falling sick everywhere. The monsoon season makes for an amicable environment for fungi to thrive – leading to infections. However, with the right kind of herbs, we can combat fungal infections. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Monica B. Sood, CEO – Navjivan Health Services, shared a few herbs that can help in combatting fungal infections - “These botanical protectors, often cloaked in obscurity, offer potent antifungal properties that are a boon for those seeking alternatives to conventional medicine,” she added. Here are the herbs that we should know and utilise in addressing fungal infections. With the right kind of herbs, we can combat fungal infections. (Photo by Beauty Epic)

Horopito or﻿ Pseudowintera﻿ colorata

An ancient remedy from the Maori of New Zealand, Horopito contains polygodial, a potent antifungal agent. This herb is efficient against Candida albicans, which makes it a safe choice for patients in pursuit of an herbal safeguard.

Neem or Azadirachta indica or Margosa

Though better known in its native India, Neem remains underutilised globally.Its leaves and oil are formidable against pathogens due to nimbidin and nimbin compounds, which further helps in preventing and treating fungal infections.

Anise Seed or Pimpinella anisum

Anise Seed emits a sweet, licorice-like aroma and possesses thymol and anethole, which are potent antifungal agents. It helps in curbing fungal growth in agricultural settings, hinting at its broader potential in human health.

Dragon's blood or Dracaena cinnabari

Dragon's Blood is a resin derived from the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon. It boasts formidable antifungal capabilities, particularly against a spectrum of pathogens resistant to standard treatments.﻿

Pau D’Arco or Handroanthus﻿impetiginosus

Also known as pink trumpet tree, Pau D’Arco harbours a bounty of lapachol, a compound with robust antifungal attributes. This herb is known for its efficacy in thwarting infections such as candidiasis and ringworm.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.