Candida auris: Symptoms to prevention, all about the deadly fungal infection spreading in US

The outbreak of a rare fungal infection Candida auris has sparked concerns in United States. Most recently, four people in Washington have been tested positive for the deadly infection, however no deaths have been reported so far since detection of the first case in July. Candida auris is known to cause outbreaks in healthcare facilities and patients who spend a long time in hospitals are at risk. The fact that C. auris infections are resistant to three primary categories of antifungal medications and may not show symptoms even after spreading throughout the body adds to the trouble in treating them. While the infection isn't very common, it can cause severe disease with high mortality rate, is resistant to drugs and has spreads very fast. (Also read | Washington state sees outbreak of deadly Candida auris infection; know symptoms and ways to prevent it) Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause serious infections, particularly in hospital settings. (Freepik)

What is Candida auris?

Candida auris was first identified in the year 2009 in Japan in a patient’s ear secretion. The infection can stay on surfaces for at least two weeks as per study, whereas Covid can only survive for three days.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause serious infections, particularly in hospital settings. It's concerning because it's often resistant to multiple antifungal medications, making it difficult to treat. Symptoms of Candida auris infection can include fever, chills, and body aches. Treatment usually involves antifungal medications, but because of its resistance profile, treatment options can be limited. Management strategies focus on infection control measures in healthcare settings to prevent its spread. It's important to closely follow updates from health authorities for the latest information and guidance regarding outbreaks," says Dr Aditya S Chowti, Senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru.

"Candida auris is a formidable fungal pathogen causing outbreaks, particularly in healthcare facilities. It poses a significant threat due to its resistance to multiple antifungal drugs, rendering treatment challenging. Its ability to persist on surfaces and spread between patients makes containment efforts complex," says Dr Darshana Reddy, MBBS, MD, DNB Internal Medicine, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Altius hospital, HBR layout.

Symptoms of Candida auris

The fungus can infect an open wound or lungs or can enter though bloodstream. It has a wide range of symptoms.

"The infection manifests with symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches, which can escalate rapidly, especially in immunocompromised individuals. Its elusive nature often delays diagnosis, allowing it to spread stealthily within healthcare environments," as per Dr Reddy.

How to treat Candida auris

"Treatment primarily revolves around antifungal medications, yet the limited efficacy of conventional drugs against Candida auris strains underscores the urgency for novel treatment approaches. Moreover, the potential for resistance development further complicates therapeutic interventions. In this situation, multiple antifungals at high doses may be required to treat the infection," says Dr Reddy.

How to manage the infection

Management strategies emphasize stringent infection control measures within healthcare settings. These encompass enhanced cleaning protocols, strict adherence to hand hygiene, patient isolation, and surveillance to promptly identify and contain outbreaks, says Dr Reddy.