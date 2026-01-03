Jaggery Apple Pie: A Guilt-Free Winter Treat Spiced With Ginger For Your Family Dessert

Winter desserts often lean toward recipes that feel filling yet thoughtfully prepared, and jaggery apple pie fits well into this seasonal preference. Made with fresh apples, jaggery, and ginger, this pie keeps ingredients close to everyday kitchens while offering a dessert option suited for colder days and shared family moments. Jaggery Apple Pie Recipe(freepik)

Apple pie as a dish has its earliest records in Europe during the 14th century, where baked fruit pies were valued for their long shelf life in winter. Over time, apples became a staple filling because they stored well in cold climates and developed natural sweetness when baked. Using jaggery instead of refined sugar gives this version an Indian touch while staying aligned with traditional cooking practices.

Jaggery, made from concentrated sugarcane juice, has been part of Indian food culture for centuries. According to research it retains trace minerals like iron and potassium and adds depth to desserts without relying on heavily processed sweeteners. Apples contribute natural fibre and vitamin C, supporting digestion and everyday immunity during the winter months.

Ginger adds gentle warmth and balance to the filling while supporting digestion, a reason it has been used in Indian cooking for thousands of years. Baked together, apples, jaggery, and ginger create a dessert suitable for winter evenings without being overly rich. Jaggery apple pie brings together global baking history and Indian pantry staples, offering a family dessert that feels familiar, seasonal, and thoughtfully made for the colder months.

Jaggery Apple Pie Recipe: A Warm Baked Dessert Made for Winter Evenings

Winter desserts feel more satisfying when seasonal fruits and pantry staples come together. Jaggery apple pie uses fresh apples, unrefined jaggery, and ginger to create a baked dessert suited for colder days. This recipe keeps sweetness balanced and relies on baking techniques that highlight natural flavours.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

For the Filling

Apples (peeled, sliced) – 4 medium (about 500 g)

Grated jaggery – ¾ cup (150 g)

Fresh ginger (grated) – 1 teaspoon

Cinnamon powder – ½ teaspoon

Cornflour – 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

For the Crust

Whole wheat flour – 1½ cups (180 g)

Cold butter – ½ cup (100 g), cubed

Cold water – 4–5 tablespoons

Salt – a pinch

Instructions

Mix whole wheat flour and salt in a bowl. Rub cold butter into the flour until crumbly. Add cold water gradually to form a firm dough. Wrap and refrigerate the dough for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Combine apples, jaggery, ginger, cinnamon, cornflour, and lemon juice. Roll out the dough and line a pie dish. Add the apple filling evenly. Cover with remaining dough or lattice top. Bake for 40–45 minutes until the filling bubbles and crust sets. Cool slightly before slicing and serving.

FAQs

Can a jaggery apple pie be stored after baking?

Yes, it stays fresh and refrigerated for up to two days when stored in an airtight container.

2. Does jaggery fully replace sugar in apple pie recipes?

Yes, jaggery can replace sugar, adding natural sweetness and a deeper flavour.

3. Can ginger be reduced for kids in this recipe?

Yes, the quantity of ginger can be reduced to keep the flavour mild and kid-friendly.