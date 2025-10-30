Nutritionist warns people with these 4 health conditions to avoid chia seeds: ‘If you have low blood pressure…’

Chia seed is hailed as a superfood in wellness conversations. It skyrocketed into popularity for its well-rounded benefits and rich nutritional profile. A March 2025 study published in Nutrition Reviews talked about chia seeds' ability to lower blood pressure levels. Another study from 2024 found the positive impact chia seed has on cholesterol levels. Triglyceride levels went down in the participants of the study. Try adding chia seeds to your PCOS diet.(Freepik)

Besides their heart-healthy benefits, chia seeds, as per Harvard Health's February 2024 report, one ounce of chia seeds (two to three tablespoons) contains roughly 9.8 grams of dietary fibre. Fibre is beneficial for improving digestion and supporting overall gut health.

But despite being a superfood with an impressive list of benefits, chia seeds are not for everyone. There are some vulnerable groups, people with certain health conditions, for whom chia seeds will do more harm than good.

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator shared in an October 30 post about the dangers chia seeds can cause to people afflicted with certain gut, renal and blood pressure issues, or even those who are on medications.

This highlights the need to exercise caution before jumping on the chia seed, or any dietary trend that may go viral. Even those foods which are called ‘superfoods’ can have side effects when they interact with specific health issues.

Here are the four issues she shared:

1. Low blood pressure

“If you have low blood pressure, chia seeds are rich in potassium and consuming chia seeds can worsen your blood pressure and make it even more lower, making you feel more dizzy and tired," Deepshika said. The Nutrition Reviews study elaborated on chia's ability to reduce blood pressure level if one is afflicted with high blood pressure, but the same nutritional property can work against those who already have low blood pressure.

2. Gut issues

Chia seeds are widely praised for their ability to support digestive functions and bowel movements. But it is not entirely risk-free, even if it is gut-friendly. People with digestive sensitivities need to be careful. The nutritionist highlighted that it can worsen your gut problem.

“If you have gut issues like stomach ulcers or gas, please don't consume chia seeds. They are rich in fibre, which can irritate your gut lining even more and can worsen your gas or make you have more stomach cramps," Deepshika added.

3. Blood-thinning medication

Some medications thin the blood, but when chia seeds' omega-3 interacts with them, it may heighten bleeding tendencies.

“If you are on a blood-thinning medication, chia seeds have omega-3," the nutritionist said. “This can actually increase the risk of bleeding if you are already on blood thinners like aspirin.”

Her insight further reiterates the importance of a health expert's consultation when anything new is added to the diet, especially if one is taking medications

4. Kidney issues

There's a safe limit, even for your wellness favourite. Chia seeds may be nutritionally dense, but the overpacked nutrients as much benefits come with drawbacks. Chia seeds contain certain micronutrients that are not suitable for everyone, with one of the issues being kidney concerns.

The nutritionist added, “If you have kidney issues, chia seed is rich in potassium and phosphorus, and this can be much more taxing and heavy for kidneys, so do not take chia seeds.”

This is why knowing what the safe limit for chia seed consumption is needs to be one of the top priorities before considering this superfood for the diet. In a previous HT Lifestyle interview from October 24, dietician Suparna Mukherjee, in-charge dietitian at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru, recommended a safe limit. She said, “Most adults can safely consume only about 1 to 2 tablespoons (approximately 15 to 30 g) per day.” However, this is the general safe limit; the actual portion depends on person to person, based on existing medical conditions.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.