Is orange juice healthy? Dietitian explains what really happens if you drink this daily dose of vitamin C every day

A glass of orange juice can feel like the perfect way to start your day with a refreshing burst of flavour. However, the effects of daily use depend heavily on your portion sizes, the quality of the juice, and your overall diet. While oranges are a rich source of vitamin C, they are also rich in antioxidants like flavonoids, hesperidin, and carotenoids, which protect your cells from damage and help reduce inflammation. Is orange juice good for your health? (Freepik)

Dietitian Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Drinking orange juice daily provides your body with vitamin C, antioxidants, natural sugars, and hydration. In moderate amounts, it can support immunity, skin health, and energy levels. However, because orange juice lacks fibre compared to whole fruit and contains concentrated natural sugars, daily consumption needs to be mindful.”

As per the nutritionist, the antioxidants found in orange juice contain benefits like:

Flavonoids: They neutralise the free radicals that can lead to oxidative stress

It reduces the chronic inflammation that can lead to heart disease and diabetes

Supports immune cell activity. Hesperiden It improves the blood circulation

Helps to lower bad cholesterol

It supports insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. Carotenoids It protect cells from oxidative stress

It supports eye health

It is essential for vision and skin health. Benefits of drinking orange juice daily Here is a breakdown of the positive effects of drinking orange juice daily, explains the dietitian

Boosts immunity: Orange juice is rich in vitamin C, which supports immune function and helps the body fight infections.

Improves iron absorption: Vitamin C enhances absorption of non-heme iron from plant-based foods, benefiting vegetarians and people prone to anaemia.

Provides antioxidants: Compounds like flavonoids help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Supports heart health: In moderation, orange juice may help improve blood vessel function and reduce oxidative damage.

Quick energy source: Natural sugars provide an instant energy boost, especially useful in the morning or after physical activity.effects of drinking orange juice daily Side effects of drinking orange juice daily Orange juice may not always have benefits for every individul. As per the nutritionist, below can be the drawbacks of drinking orange juice every day:

High sugar intake: Even unsweetened orange juice contains natural sugars. Excess consumption can contribute to weight gain and blood sugar spikes.

Low fibre content: Juice lacks the fibre found in whole oranges, which is important for digestion and satiety.

May worsen acidity: Its acidic nature can trigger acid reflux, heartburn, or stomach discomfort in sensitive individuals.

Dental issues: Frequent intake can erode tooth enamel due to acidity and sugar content if oral hygiene is poor.

Not ideal for diabetics if blood sugar levels are uncontrolled: It can raise post-meal blood glucose levels if consumed in large amounts. What's the best time to drink orange juice? The nutritionist suggests it is best to drink orange juice in the morning along with a meal. She says drinking it after food may slow down the process of sugar absorption and reduce acidity-related discomfort.

Note: Avoid drinking orange juice late at night or on an empty stomach if you have acidity issues.

How much orange juice should you drink? Below is the nutritionist-recommended quantity to drink:

100–150 ml per day (about half to one small glass)

Choose freshly squeezed juice without added sugar.

Diluting it with water can further reduce sugar load while retaining nutrients. Who should avoid it? As per the nutritionist,