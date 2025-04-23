Skipping brushing your teeth twice a day for 2 minutes? Dentist explains why it's important, shares correct way to do it

You must have heard it countless times that you should brush your teeth for two minutes, twice a day, daily. But have you ever wondered why it is important to do it for 2 minutes, specifically? Brushing for two minutes, twice daily, assists in reducing tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipin Upadhyay (MDS), consultant dentist, KJ Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, elaborated on why it is important to brush for two minutes. Dr Upadhyay said, “Having good oral hygiene isn’t just about a bright smile, but also about the way you maintain it. In today’s fast-paced life, it is critical to give proper attention to your oral health.”

Why should you brush for 2 minutes?

“One major factor contributing to excellent oral health is brushing your teeth for 2 minutes. This time length lets you completely eliminate food particles, bacteria, and plaque from every surface of your teeth,” Dr Upadhyay explained.

According to the expert, it is also vital to use a soft-bristled brush. As for the movements and angles while brushing, he suggested covering all surfaces, including front, back, and chewing areas, at the angle of 45 degrees to your gums and with mild circular motions devoid of forceful scouring. He added, “Brushing for two minutes, twice daily, assists in reducing tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath.”

Dedicating 2 minutes to brushing your teeth twice daily can significantly improve your oral health.

Using the right toothpaste

Dr Upadhyay explained, "Along with brushing your teeth for 2 minutes, it is important to choose the right toothpaste.” He suggested choosing fluoride toothpaste because fluoride strengthens enamel and fights decay. “Don’t forget to skip flossing; sometimes brushing misses plaque. If flossing feels difficult, try water flossers or interdental brushes,” he stated.

“It is advised to have regular dental checkups by the experts to avoid the oral cancer risk,” added Dr Bipin Upadhyay. “Dedicating 2 minutes to brushing your teeth twice daily with the right toothpaste, you can significantly improve your oral health and maintain a healthy, bright smile. Make it a habit to brush for the full 2 minutes to reap the benefits.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.