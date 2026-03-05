Nancy Guthrie: Luke Daley interview sparks buzz amid ‘fishing expedition’ plaint against Pima County cops; ‘notice ring’
Luke Daley, one of the people detained and released in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, slammed the Pima County Sheriff's Department in a recent interview.
While Daley was among the people detained, authorities are yet to name any suspects in the case after over a month. Daley spoke to True Crime Arizona, after authorities detained him following a SWAT raid at his mother's place. He told in the interview which aired on Monday, that he was not the man in the doorbell video footage at Guthrie's house.
“It’s not me,” he remarked. Daley added, “I don’t see the resemblance of it looking like me. Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case.” He continued “The whole time during the questioning, it seemed like more of a fishing expedition to get me to say something.”
Recounting how he was put in detention, Daley said he was driving home when he noticed two sheriff's vehicles were following him. Then, he was pulled over, cuffed, and placed in the back of a police car. He noted that officers would not tell him anything and thinking that it was probably linked to the Guthrie case.
He claimed he had to sit in the police car for hours while authorities checked his vehicle. Daley's mother was briefly detained by law enforcement as well. The family lawyer, subsequently released a statement, telling People magazine “Daley and his mother were both detained by law enforcement while the search warrants were being executed. Neither Daley nor his mother were arrested in connection to this case or any other. “Daley has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping. Like the entire Tucson community, both Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed.”
Additionally, during the interview, Daley remarked “I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe. I hope that she’s safe. I hope that they find her.” He added that he wanted to be able to ‘move on’ without a ‘shadow of doubt’ being cast over him. However, people online have continued to speculate about the suspect in the Guthrie case trying to tie appearances to how Daley looked during the interview.
Luke Daley interview generates new buzz
The Daley interview generated social media buzz. One profile on X commented “IF YOU NOTICE HIS RING!! THE PERP LOOKED LIKE HE HAD A RING AS WELL!!!”. They shared stills of Daley getting ready for the interview.
The person added "New video from yesterday of Luke Daley before his interview. He was detained in a raid 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s house in the Range Rover. He was then released. The Nancy Guthrie case
Another remarked “The Luke Daley “Nancy Guthrie” interview shows that he has the requisite well-proportioned head and those eyebrows do look remarkably similar.”
However, these speculations are unverified and have no basis, as authorities have given Daley the all-clear. Newsweek reported Daley's lawyer say he and his mother were exploring legal action against law enforcement and “online sleuths.”
