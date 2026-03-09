Alex Fleming identified as body found in Phoenix canal: Is there a Nancy Guthrie link?

The body discovered in a Phoenix canal has been identified as 42-year-old Alex Fleming, according to the New York Post. The discovery came amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, a star of the Today show, who was kidnapped five weeks ago. A banner with notes from well-wishers for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, is posted outside the KVOA Newsroom in Tucson, Arizona. (AP)

When and where was the body found? The Phoenix Police Department said that officers responded to a call about “unknown trouble” near 28th and Oak streets at around 7:40 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman near a canal bank. The Phoenix Fire Department later pronounced her dead at the scene. Authorities subsequently identified the woman as Fleming, noting that her body showed signs of trauma.

The remains were discovered more than 100 miles from Tucson, where Guthrie was reported missing.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Authorities said the area near the Grand Canal Trail was canvassed for surveillance footage.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner now has custody of Fleming’s body, and a postmortem examination is pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or, for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

Is the case linked to Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping? The grim find initially prompted speculation that the victim might be connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is heading the investigation into Guthrie’s case, said it has received no information indicating any connection between the two incidents.

Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her home during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Investigators have not yet identified any suspects. Sheriff Chris Nanos said last week that authorities are “definitely closer” to locating her.