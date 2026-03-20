Nancy Guthrie: Chilling final video from night of disappearance emerges; dinner at Annie, Tommaso Cioni's home in focus

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Now, chilling video footage of Guthrie from the night of the disappearance has reportedly emerged. Flowers and signs are seen in a makeshift memorial in front of the home of Nancy Guthrie. (Getty Images via AFP)

The last known footage of the 84-year-old was not released to the public but was reportedly scrutinized by law enforcement, as per Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. It was reported that the Pima County Sheriff's Department received footage of Guthrie in an Uber on the night of her disappearance.

The driver was questioned at length, as per the report but cops could not find any leads that would help them find Guthrie. “The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle,” it was said on the Nancy Grace show.

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“This was looked at by the investigation. They found nothing of substance of anything of Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned,” the show further reported.

“It was just a regular pick up and drop off. Remember, Guthrie only took the Uber, leaving her house and going to Annie and Tommaso. But again, the Uber driver video has been given to law enforcement. They haven't released it to the public,” the reporter on the show also said.