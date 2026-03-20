Nancy Guthrie: Chilling final video from night of disappearance emerges; dinner at Annie, Tommaso Cioni's home in focus
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken the night before. Now videos from that night have reportedly emerged.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Now, chilling video footage of Guthrie from the night of the disappearance has reportedly emerged.
The last known footage of the 84-year-old was not released to the public but was reportedly scrutinized by law enforcement, as per Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. It was reported that the Pima County Sheriff's Department received footage of Guthrie in an Uber on the night of her disappearance.
The driver was questioned at length, as per the report but cops could not find any leads that would help them find Guthrie. “The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle,” it was said on the Nancy Grace show.
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“This was looked at by the investigation. They found nothing of substance of anything of Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned,” the show further reported.
“It was just a regular pick up and drop off. Remember, Guthrie only took the Uber, leaving her house and going to Annie and Tommaso. But again, the Uber driver video has been given to law enforcement. They haven't released it to the public,” the reporter on the show also said.
The report has again put focus on Guthrie's last evening at her daughter, Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's place, which is reportedly close to where her house is.
Nancy Guthrie: Dinner at Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni home
Guthrie had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Cioni reportedly dropped her off in the Uber after dinner, making the two among the last people to see her before she went missing.
There has been a lot of public scrutiny and speculations directed towards Annie and Cioni, after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case. Her claim was quickly quashed by law enforcement, and later Chris Nanos, the Pima County Sheriff also made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case.
However, interest in the two persisted as law enforcement had taken apart their vehicle, but the blue Honda has now reportedly been returned to Annie and Cioni. A person who claimed to have been recording a video outside Cioni's house also allegedly heard him ask the individual to ‘leave’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More