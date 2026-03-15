Nancy Guthrie: Annie Guthrie allegedly shared map to check suspicious activity; Savannah Guthrie ‘devastated’ amid probe
Annie Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, allegedly shared a map asking neighbors to check for any ‘suspicious activity’ on cam footage before and after the kidnapping.
Annie Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie's daughter, allegedly shared a map on a neighborhood group chat as the search for the 84-year-old continues. Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-styled investigator who's reporting on the case from Tucson shared that Annie had asked neighbors to check their camera footage of any ‘suspicious activity right before and after the kidnapping'.
He shared the alleged map with the route highlighted in blue.
Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have also checked camera footage and doorbell camera footage of neighbors to try and find clues about Guthrie's disappearance. The octogenarian was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's pants, knee brace found near Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's home? Pic with Savannah Guthrie sparks buzz
Riches added that Annie had sent out the map within days of the kidnapping, which would likely make it an avenue authorities have already investigated.
Notably, it was footage from Guthrie's home that showed a man in a ski mask and carrying a backpack and helped authorities release a suspect description. The suspect has been described as 'male of average build, approximately 5'9" to 5'10" tall.' He was seen carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail hiker backpack.
Earlier in the day, Riches had shared a photo of a blue Honda saying that Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, had gotten their vehicle back. The car was with authorities as they were examining it, given that Cioni reportedly dropped Guthrie home after her dinner with Annie. There was a delay in returning the car as authorities were reportedly putting the parts back together after their thorough examination. Sheriff Chris Nanos of the Pima County department had stated much in advance that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case.
Savannah Guthrie ‘devastated’ amid probe: Report
However, intense scrutiny on the Guthrie family as the search for their mother continues, has seemingly taken a toll on TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie.
The missing woman's daughter is reportedly ‘devastated’ by what has become of Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. As per The Blast, social media influencers and true crime enthusiasts have flocked to Guthrie's house to shoot content.
“Savannah is devastated. She's praying for answers, and instead her mother's home has become a circus,” Rob Shuter reported on his Substack, citing a source.
“Right now that house feels like the scene of a crime, not a family home. The idea of tearing it down has come up simply because the memories there are becoming unbearable,” Shuter further reported the source say.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More