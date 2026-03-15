Nancy Guthrie: Big update on Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's car; Savannah Guthrie ‘livid’ amid kidnapping probe

“ Annie Guthrie & Tommaso's seized Honda has been returned to them. It's now sitting in their driveway. Sheriff has publicly cleared them,” he wrote. Cioni and Annie were known to have a blue Honda CRV.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni appear to have gotten their vehicle back as authorities continue to search for Nancy Guthrie. A self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches, who's been covering the case from Tucson, Arizona, shared a photo of a blue Honda.

The update came as the search for Guthrie entered the 42nd day. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1, and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, the night before.

Since the start of the case, there has been a lot of public interest in Annie and Cioni, despite law enforcement not implicating them in anyway. Guthrie is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night she was taken. As per reports, Cioni then dropped her home, which is close by. Authorities had likely seized the car as a result. While they intended to return the car earlier, it was reported that they had had to take it apart in course of the investigation and were putting it back together before returning it to the duo.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's pants, knee brace found near Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's home? Pic with Savannah Guthrie sparks buzz

The speculations and interest in Cioni and Annie were also fueled by a report from former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield that Cioni might be a suspect. She was since corrected by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who have the lead on the kidnapping case. Sheriff Chris Nanos later went on to clear the entire Guthrie family, saying they were not suspects.

However, reports suggest TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, who's Annie's sister and the octogenarian's daughter, is far from happy at seeing Annie and Cioni's names dragged through the mud over public speculations.

Savannah Guthrie ‘livid’ amid investigation: Report Megyn Kelly, on her SiriusXM show, said that Savannah was ‘livid' at the fact that Cioni was reported as a ‘suspect’ in the case.

“I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law. Can you blame her?,” Kelly said on the episode that aired March 12, as per RadarOnline.

She added “I mean, that of course, she loves her sister. I'm sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I'm sure she genuinely doesn't believe they had anything to do with it.”