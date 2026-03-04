Trump shares important message for US citizens in Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury, ‘If you want to come home…’

US President Donald Trump has shared an important note for US citizens in the Middle East, telling them if they want to return home, the State Department will help them. This comes days after the launch of Operation Epic Fury. Trump shares important message for US citizens in Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury (Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

“Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, more than 9,000 Americans have safely returned home from the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If you are a U.S. Citizen in the Middle East, and you want to come home, please register with the State Department at Step.State.Gov.”

He added, “The Department will identify where you are, and provide travel options to you. We are already chartering flights, free of charge, and booking commercial options, which we expect will become increasingly available as time goes on.”

Trump noted that US citizens can also call the 24/7 State Department Task Force at +1-202-501-4444.

Trump’s big claim amid Operation Epic Fury Trump recently said that the country’s munition stockpiles have “never been higher or better,” adding that the US has “a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons.”

“Wars can be fought “forever,” and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!). At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be,” wrote Trump.

The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. It also used, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs.

Operation Epic Fury resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.