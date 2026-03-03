US President Donald Trump has said that the country’s munition stockpiles have “never been higher or better.” This comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is rushing to destroy Iran’s missile and drone force before running out of interceptors. When will US-Iran war end? Trump makes big 'unlimited weapons supply' claim (Photo by Daniel TOROK / The White House / AFP) (AFP)

“The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought “forever,” and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!). At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be,” wrote Trump.

Read More | Mamdani ripped by Iranian New Yorkers over ‘illegal war’ remark: ‘You are a human garbage’

“Much additional high grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries. Sleepy Joe Biden spent all of his time, and our Country’s money, GIVING everything to P.T. Barnum (Zelenskyy!) of Ukraine - Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth - And, while he gave so much of the super high end away (FREE!), he didn’t bother to replace it. Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

Trump opens up about Khamenei’s killing The U.S. Central Command recently released a list of US assets that are being employed in its Operation Epic Fury. The US launched the major military operation against Iran on Friday, February 27, with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office.

The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. It also used, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs.

Meanwhile, Trump recently asserted in a statement on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he moved first to neutralize what he claimed was an imminent threat to his own life. This comes after the US President announced Khamenei’s death in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.

Read More | First US casualties confirmed: Did Pentagon reveal identities of 3 Service Members killed amid Op Epic fury?

Trump said in a conversation with ABC News, seemingly referencing a 2024 Iran-linked plot that US authorities had earlier said was aimed at assassinating him, "I killed him first, before he could kill me. He tried twice. Well, I killed him first.”\"I got him before he got me,” Trump added.