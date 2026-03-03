Donald Trump neck rash: New health concern after bruised hands and swollen ankles; 'Is it shingles?'

Images of the US President Donald Trump at a recent Medal of Honor event show what appears to be a reddish rash on the side of his neck have sparked renewed concerns around the 79-year-old's health. Social media users express concern over a rash on President Donald Trump's neck at a recent Medal of Freedom event. (AP)

The rash sighting comes amid heightened scrutiny of the president's health following earlier observations of bruised hands and swollen ankles. However, the White House has repeatedly insisted that Trump remains in good health and continues to undergo regular medical evaluations.

Trump's neck rash and what viewers saw Photographs and clips from the Medal of Honor event in early March 2026, shared widely on social platforms, show an irregular skin mark on the side of Trump’s neck.

The skin behind his right ear appeared scabbed and flaking as he proceeded through the line of honorees, while facing the cameras. Photos of Trump during strikes on Iran at his temporary Situation Room at Mar-a-Lago and during last week's State of the Union speech also showed discoloration in the same region of his neck.

According to Adam Cancyrn, a CNN White House producer, who shared on X that the reason for Trump's neck rash is “preventative skin treatment.”

Cancyrn shared Trump's doctor's statement, who said, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

