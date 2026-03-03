Donald Trump neck rash: New health concern after bruised hands and swollen ankles; 'Is it shingles?'
Social media users express concern over a rash on President Donald Trump's neck at Monday's Medal of Honour event.
Images of the US President Donald Trump at a recent Medal of Honor event show what appears to be a reddish rash on the side of his neck have sparked renewed concerns around the 79-year-old's health.
The rash sighting comes amid heightened scrutiny of the president's health following earlier observations of bruised hands and swollen ankles. However, the White House has repeatedly insisted that Trump remains in good health and continues to undergo regular medical evaluations.
Read more: Trump's ‘bulging cankles’ revealed in new podcast, sparks fresh health concerns
Trump's neck rash and what viewers saw
Photographs and clips from the Medal of Honor event in early March 2026, shared widely on social platforms, show an irregular skin mark on the side of Trump’s neck.
The skin behind his right ear appeared scabbed and flaking as he proceeded through the line of honorees, while facing the cameras. Photos of Trump during strikes on Iran at his temporary Situation Room at Mar-a-Lago and during last week's State of the Union speech also showed discoloration in the same region of his neck.
According to Adam Cancyrn, a CNN White House producer, who shared on X that the reason for Trump's neck rash is “preventative skin treatment.”
Cancyrn shared Trump's doctor's statement, who said, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”
Read more: Did Trump hide a bruised hand again? Health fears after SOTU
Trump's neck rash sparks health concerns
Social media users spotted the rash right away and speculated whether it was related to a particular illness or diagnosis.
Harry Sisson, a well-known democrat on TikTok and X, wrote, “What the hell is this new rash on Trump’s neck??? Bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, rashes on his neck… it’s getting bad.”
Another X user wrote, "He is getting his dry cleaning done on his flights and wearing his suits too soon," while another described it as a "nasty" shingles outbreak.
Another user wrote, “Shingles is often stress related. If I attacked Iran and it was not going according to plan I would probably be stressed out of my head too.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.Read More