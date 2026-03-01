Did Trump try to hide his bruised hand again? Health fears after State of the Union speech
Health concerns about Donald Trump emerged after viewers noted makeup covering a bruise on his right hand during the State of the Union address.
What was seen during the speech
During the address, Trump’s right hand appeared discolored, with what observers described as heavy makeup applied over part of the area. Screenshots shared online showed uneven skin tone around the knuckles.
Fresh health concerns surrounding Donald Trump surfaced this week after viewers noticed what appeared to be makeup covering a bruise on his right hand during his State of the Union address.
Close-up images from the televised speech circulated widely online, with some social media users questioning whether the 79-year-old president was attempting to conceal discoloration.
This renewed attention comes exactly a year after similar bruising first drew public attention.
According to The Daily Beast, Trump again covered his bruised right hand in makeup for the speech, describing it as his first official State of the Union of his second term. The outlet noted that the president has previously said applying makeup over the bruise takes “about 10 seconds.”
Trump had earlier told The Wall Street Journal in January: “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”
White House remarks
The White House has repeatedly attributed the bruising to routine factors.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Daily Beast in a statement: “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”
Officials have also cited Trump’s higher-than-normal aspirin dosage as a contributing factor.
Medical experts note that aspirin, commonly prescribed as a blood thinner, can make bruising more visible.
Health speculation
Last July, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that makes it more difficult for blood to return from the lower extremities to the heart and can contribute to swelling and discoloration.
The Daily Beast also pointed out that Trump has at times been seen with swollen ankles.
Despite official assurances that there are no serious health concerns, the visibility of the bruise during a nationally televised address has again fueled speculation. The administration has not announced any new medical updates following the speech.
