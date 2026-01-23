Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Trump explains fresh hand bruise after bizarre Greenland suggestion sparks row; ‘clipped it…’

    President Donald Trump appeared to downplay the fresh bruising on his good hand.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 5:26 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    President Donald Trump appeared to downplay the fresh bruising on his good hand. Explaining why there was a purple mark on his left hand, the 79-year-old told reporters on Air Force One that he simply hit a table at Davos.

    A bruise is visible on the back of US President Donald Trump's left hand as he walks at the "Board of Peace" meeting (AFP)
    A bruise is visible on the back of US President Donald Trump's left hand as he walks at the "Board of Peace" meeting (AFP)

    Trump has been seen with frequent bruising on his right hand since returning to the White House last year, often concealing it with bandages and makeup. The White House has addressed his health issues, saying the bruising is due to a combination of frequent handshaking and the aspirin he takes for his cardiovascular health.

    Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking about the new bruise, said Trump had ‘hit his hand on the corner of the signing table’ at the event, ‘causing it to bruise’.

    “I clipped it on the table,” Trump told CNN’s Samatha Waldenberg aboard Air Force One. “I put a little, what do they call it?, cream on it. But I clipped it,” he added.

    Jon Stewart’s bizarre suggestion

    Meanwhile, Jon Stewart and The Daily Show tried explaining Trump's bruise with a reference to the tensions over Greenland. On Thursday, the late-night program’s X account shared a photo of the bruise, writing: “Breaking: Trump annexes Gangreneland.”

    This was a double entendre referring to the condition where a lack of blood circulation results in severe swelling.

    Trump's health concerns

    Speculation has swirled about Trump's fitness given his age, the hand bruising, swelling in his legs, and several apparent moments of dozing off during public events.

    The administration disclosed last summer that Trump's leg swelling had been diagnosed as a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in which faulty vein valves allow blood to pool, causing swelling, cramping and skin changes.

    It can be managed with medication or targeted procedures.

    An unannounced hospital visit last year added to suspicions of secrecy around his health.

    Weeks afterward, Trump's doctor said MRI imaging had shown the president to be in "excellent" cardiovascular health.

    (With AFP inputs)

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Trump Explains Fresh Hand Bruise After Bizarre Greenland Suggestion Sparks Row; ‘clipped It…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes