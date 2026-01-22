‘Why is Trump's hand bruised?’: Photos of POTUS in Davos spark health concerns
Photos of a large bruise on Trump’s left hand at Davos sparked health concerns, but the White House said he bruised it after hitting a signing table corner.
President Donald Trump had a packed schedule on the second day of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. The 79-year-old met Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the conference. He later held a meeting for the formulation of his 'Board of Peace.'
Despite the President's busy schedule, photos of the President's hand at Davos, with massive bruises on it, sparked health concerns. As Trump spoke to world leaders, and photos of the events started pouring in, social media noticed that Trump had a huge bruise on his left hand.
CBS News White House correspondent, Sara Cook, asked the White House about the bruise at the press brief on Thursday. Crook reported that the bruise on Trump's hand was caused by Trump "hitting his hand in the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” per WH Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.
“At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” Leavitt told reporters.
Here are the photos of the bruise on Trump's hand:
The photos sparked massive concerns about Trump's health despite the White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, maintaining that Trump is in excellent health.
Social Media Express Concern Over Trump's Health
“Remember we were told this was from shaking hands yet now Trump has a bruise on his left hand,” one user said.
“Trump shows up at Davos with a fresh bruise on his left hand now too 👀 Not the usual right-hand one folks have been side-eyeing for months. White House blames handshakes + aspirin, but lefty joining the party? Health watch intensifies,” said another.
"I hope President Trump's blessed hand makes a quick recovery," wrote one. "Secret service needs to detain the table. Put some ICE on the bruise and get the table deported ASAP! MHGA Make hand great again!"
The Latest On Trump's Health
Trump’s most recent comprehensive medical exam was on October 10, 2025, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. The White House physician reported he was in “exceptional health” with stable metabolic and cardiac measures, and he received a flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster.
The October evaluation of the President was the second in 2025, coming about six months after his annual physical in April 2025. Notably, both showed that Trump is "fully fit."
