‘Why is Trump's hand bruised?’: Photos of POTUS in Davos spark health concerns

President Donald Trump had a packed schedule on the second day of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. The 79-year-old met Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the conference. He later held a meeting for the formulation of his 'Board of Peace.' Trump gestures as he climbs a staircase after a signing ceremony of his Board of Peace initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (AP)

Despite the President's busy schedule, photos of the President's hand at Davos, with massive bruises on it, sparked health concerns. As Trump spoke to world leaders, and photos of the events started pouring in, social media noticed that Trump had a huge bruise on his left hand.

CBS News White House correspondent, Sara Cook, asked the White House about the bruise at the press brief on Thursday. Crook reported that the bruise on Trump's hand was caused by Trump "hitting his hand in the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” per WH Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

“At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” Leavitt told reporters.

Here are the photos of the bruise on Trump's hand: