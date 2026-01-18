Karoline Leavitt ripped for allegedly dining at Mexican restaurant amid Trump's deportation efforts, ‘Pure hypocrisy’

Karoline Leavitt was blasted for “pure hypocrisy” after allegedly being spotted at a Mexican restaurant in Virginia amid President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts, which have significantly impacted Latino communities. A Reddit user claimed they spotted the White House Press Secretary and her husband at a Mexican restaurant, adding that a “cheek filler injection mark” was visible on her face. Karoline Leavitt ripped for allegedly dining at Mexican restaurant amid Trump's deportation efforts (Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

This comes as Leavitt continues to defend Trump’s immigration stance and the administration's rationale behind it in various media appearances. The 28-year-old dining at a Mexican restaurant did not sit well with Netizens, as numerous Mexicans living in America are reportedly being targeted by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) under President Trump’s orders.

‘Pure hypocrisy’ Sharing a photo of Leavitt appearing to be sitting at a restaurant table, a Reddit user wrote, “I saw Karoline Leavitt eating tacos at a Mexican restaurant with her creepily older husband in Fairfax County, VA. She is part of an administration that is trying to ethnically cleanse our country of immigrants, especially Latino people, but is consuming their culture as she tries to eradicate it. How many of the staff have family members in hiding because of her? How many have had family deported because of her? Pure hypocrisy.”

“Also, you can see the cheek filler injection mark on her face. She's against gender affirming care for Trans people, but when it is her, it is fine,” the post added.

Others blasted Leavitt in the comment section, with one user writing, “They should be screamed out of every Mexican restaurant they dare step foot in.” Another wrote, “I’ll never understand these types of people. They sh** on Mexico and her people, but guess where they go for vacations or destination weddings? MEXICO! They love Mexican food and margaritas- but they hate when people speak Spanish. Also, as someone who lives very close to the Mexican border, they love crossing it for cheaper dental/medical care or pharmaceuticals, hell even veterinary care. Oh! They’re always white too.”

“Why is anyone surprised by this? Remember that clip of that one bigot who was screaming for Mexicans to get deported while demanding that they make his burrito in the same breath? Some people just have no sense of logic,” one user wrote, while another said, “To be fair she doesn’t know Mexican food comes from Mexican people”.

“I think everyone who voted for this nonsense should be barred from all ethnic restaurants. No more Mexican, Italian, French, Chinese, etc. They can keep american cuisine only,” one user said.