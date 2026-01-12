Who is Glenn Youngkin? Virginia Gov. endorses JD Vance for potential 2028 run; 'great presidential nominee'

Glenn Allen Youngkin, the outgoing Republican Governor of Virginia, has made headlines this week by becoming one of the first prominent GOP leaders to publicly endorse Vice President J.D. Vance as a prospective Republican nominee for the 2028 U.S Presidential election. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin endorses Vice President J.D. Vance for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)

Youngkin told “Fox News Sunday” that, "I think Vice President Vance would be a great nominee.

Who is Glenn Youngkin? Glenn Youngkin is a businessman-turned- politician who has served as the 74th Governor of Virginia since January 2022.

He worked in private equity at The Carlyle Group for 25 years before entering politics, rising to the position of co-CEO until leaving in 2020 to enter politics.

Youngkin's 2021 gubernatorial victory over Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe was widely viewed as a major GOP win in a state that had increasingly trended Democratic in national politics over the previous decade.

His campaign focused on education, economic growth and parental rights. The state law of Virginia, however, forbids governors from holding office for more than one term, and Youngkin is expected to step down in January 2026.

Youngkin has long been considered by political analysts as a potential future presidential candidate himself. However, he has repeatedly avoided discussing a 2028 campaign in favor of his gubernatorial responsibilities and the Republican midterm strategy.

Youngkin's endorsement of Vance Youngkin stated in the interview that propelled him into the 2028 presidential debate, “As people speculate on what's going to happen down the road in 2028, I agree with President Trump and [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio. I think JD Vance would make a great, great presidential nominee.”

This is the political beginning of early elite GOP endorsement and consolidation around Vance.

Vance has yet to formally declare a campaign; however, he has been ahead in many early polls and is reportedly described by political insiders as President Trump's likely successor to carry forward the “MAGA” and “America First.”