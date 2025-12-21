Olympic gold medalist and Montgomery County native Dominique Dawes’ father-in-law has been found dead shortly after she said on social media that he had been missing in Virginia. The Herndon Police Department announced Leonard Thompson’s tragic passing in a Facebook post. What happened to Leonard Thompson? Olympian Dominique Dawes’ father-in-law found dead after disappearing in Virginia(@dominiquedawes/X)

“Earlier today, search and rescue workers in Troutville, VA located the body of Leonard Thompson, who had been missing since Monday,” the police wrote. “HPD would like to thank Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Emergency Management for their efforts and assistance with this case. All of us at Herndon Police Department send of sincerest condolences to Mr. Thompson's family and friends.”

Dawes, too, shared the news on Facebook, writing, “We take comfort in knowing that he is now with our Lord and Savior. Thank you all for the prayers and support during this very difficult time. Our last moment with him was accompanying him at mass and giving him a hug and my husband and I said, “Get home safely”…..Rest in Peace, Papa T.”

Dominique Dawes’ pleas for help

Dawes shared an urgent plea asking the public to help find Thompson, just hours before the police announced that he was dead. Thompson went missing earlier this week.

Dawes shared a video on X, seeking the public’s help in locating Thompson. Her post also included from Virginia State Police, who have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert.

“Please help my family find my father-in-law. He has been missing for days—-last seen Monday evening in Winchester, Virginia, car left abandoned with a flat tire in Roanoke, Virginia Tuesday early morning,” Dawes wrote.

She added, “Law-enforcement is suspecting that he was picked up by a trucker. He was traveling 81 south. If you see him, please approach him. We believe he has had a health episode and is disoriented and confused. Please call 911. We are desperately in need of your help and need national exposure because we do not know where he is. Please share this post and keep my family in your prayers. God Bless!”

Dawes shared another post about the disappearance on social media on December 20. She wrote, “PLEASE HELP! My father-in-law is still missing. He was last seen early Tuesday morning. We are now expanding the search to focus on Salem, Va.”

Dawes added, “If you know anyone in the Salem vicinity, please copy and share and tell them to approach him and call 911 immediately if they’ve seen any sign of Leonard Thompson. He is more than likely disoriented and confused due to a health episode. Thank you so very much! PLEASE SHARE THIS POST!!!”

Dawes was a member of the 1996 Gold Medal Olympic Team. She also “became the first African-American to win an individual event medal with her bronze on the floor,” according to USA Gymnastics.

The website adds, “She and her teammates appeared on the Wheaties cereal box and also appeared on numerous television shows since their gold medal win. Dawes has appeared in the Broadway hit Grease and in Prince’s music video entitled “Betcha By Golly Wow.” She’s also trying her hand at acting and modeling.”

Dawes is married to Jeff Thompson. The couple have four children.