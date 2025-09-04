Authorities found human remains inside a vehicle submerged in Lake Powell Tuesday, August 2. Officials believe they may belong to a man, Dennis Keith Dillinger, who has been missing from Arizona since 2023. What happened to Dennis Keith Dillinger? Remains found in vehicle pulled from Lake Powell believed to be missing man's (Help us find Dennis Keith Dillinger/Facebook, Kane County Utah Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Kane County Utah Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that people who were recreating on Lone Rock Beach in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area saw a vehicle below the visible water line. National Park Service personnel identified the vehicle using the VIN number on its dashboard. According to the post, the vehicle belonged to 54-year-old Dillinger, who has been missing from Page, Arizona, since December 1, 2023.

Human remains were found inside the vehicle after it was removed from Lake Powell. They have now been sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified. The cause of death is also set to be determined.

What we know about Dennis Keith Dillinger

Dillinger was last seen at the Family Dollar Store in Kanab on December 1, 2023. A Facebook page, titled Help us find Dennis Keith Dillinger, has been raising awareness about his disappearance.

A January 2024 post on the page says, “Dennis’s last known location via cellphone was near Big Water the morning of December 2nd. He was last seen at the Family Dollar in Kanab, Utah the evening of December 1st. Lieutenant Barnard is now in charge of the investigation and is working diligently to find him. Search and Rescue has searched the Big Water and Escalante area by helicopter and trucks and will continue to search the area this weekend. There are about 30 volunteers heading out tomorrow. Also there’s been some confusion about the truck. I’m posting a photo here with the topper but please note that he did repaint it.”

Another post shared a few days later reads, “further review of his last phone activity shows he was possibly leaving Page headed south on highway 89 the morning of December 2nd. He was using Facebook messenger at the time, but unfortunately we’re not able to access it.”