Karoline Leavitt lips: Experts weigh in on plastic surgery buzz; before-after pics go viral after Vanity Fair photo

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's photo, taken by Christopher Anderson for a Vanity Fair profile, has gone viral, sparking a range of reactions. The entertainment magazine, on Tuesday, released a profile on President Donald Trump's ‘core team’ at the White House during his second term. A lot of buzz has surrounded , White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's appearance after a close-up photo of hers went viral. (Bloomberg)

This included photos and conversations with Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Leavitt.

The close-up of Leavitt has garnered a lot of attention and fueled speculation about ‘lip fillers’. However, the 28-year-old has not confirmed getting lip augmentation procedures. There's no record of Leavitt undergoing lip augmentation either.

Notably, this is not the first time Leavitt's appearance has sparked a buzz. In the past several experts had weighed in on the apparent change in her appearance. Now amid a fresh conversation surrounding Leavitt, many have shared her old photos, comparing them with how she appears now.

Experts on Karoline Leavitt's lips and face

Leavitt's lips were the topic of discussion earlier this year as well. People online noticed how they looked different during a Fox News interview and speculated about ‘lip fillers’ then as well. Dr. Michael Niccole, medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, spoke to Glam about this, saying “There's no question — her lips appear enhanced, so she's likely had some form of lip augmentation. It also looks like she's had refinement on her nose. Additionally, I believe she's had some fat transfer or filler in her chin and jawline.”

Dr Frederick Weniger from South Carolina noted that Leavitt had most likely gotten a nose job as well. "The earlier image shows a slightly broader nasal bridge and rounder tip,” he said, adding “To me, the earlier image shows a slightly broader nasal bridge and rounder tip, while the more recent appearance reflects a slimmer bridge and a more refined, elevated tip, characteristics consistent with subtle rhinoplasty.”

“The perfect contour lines and angles of her current nose suggest a very well-executed rhinoplasty,” the expert continued. He estimated it to cost between $15,000 to $50,000. Dr Weniger also commented on Leavitt's lips, saying “Her lips, in particular, appear considerably fuller in more recent photos,” and added, “The overall facial refinement, including a potentially more sculpted jawline and smoother skin tone, may also indicate non-surgical enhancements such as dermal fillers or skin resurfacing treatments.”

Karoline Leavitt before-after photos emerge

With so much talk around Leavitt's appearance, and possible surgical procedures, her photos from the past have surfaced, and many have placed them next to her recent photos to see the difference.

One person showed Leavitt when she was younger, smiling, comparing it with a picture from her time as White House Press Secretary.

Another person shared a series of photos of Leavitt, pointing how her face has changed. “Leavitt hasn’t embraced the full Mar-a-Lago aesthetic yet,” the person wrote.

Yet another person shared photos of Leavitt side by side.

“This is not an improvement imo,” the person opined.