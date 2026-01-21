Edit Profile
    Air Force One turned around: What happened to Trump's plane enroute Davos; first details

    President Donald Trump was on his way to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum when Air Force One had to turn around. 

    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 9:44 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    President Donald Trump was on his way to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum when Air Force One had to turn around.

    US President Donald Trump talks to the press as he walks to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on his way to Davos. (AFP)
    US President Donald Trump talks to the press as he walks to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on his way to Davos. (AFP)

    The plane is now headed back to Washington DC. Flight tracker data showed that Air Force One had made a U-turn and was returning.

    Visuals on social media also showed vehicles belonging to Trump's motorcade rush towards Joint Base Andrews near DC as the plane made its way back.

    What happened to Air Force One?

    Kellie Meyer of News Nation said on X that it was due to a minor electrical issue. Trump is now expected to board a different flight and head to Davos.

    “After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” a senior White House official told Meyer.

    Also Read | 'No Kings' sign in Davos ahead of Trump's World Economic Forum speech sparks backlash; 'they hate...'

    Is Donald Trump okay?

    While no official update has come about the president, the statement expresses an intent to board another plane and head to Davos. Thus, in all likelihood, Trump is fine.

    However, many people expressed concern on hearing that the plane had had to turn back. “Pray for President Trump’s safety tonight,” a person on X wrote. Another added, “prayers for president Trump!”.

    Yet another said, “Please God protect President Trump,” while noting that the plane had turned back over Atlantic Ocean and several other military jets were in a holding pattern before turning back as well.

    Before leaving for Davos, Trump had told reporters, “We're going to Davos... This will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented.” His visit comes at a time when all of Europe is waiting for whether the US will make a move on Greenland. Trump has expressed an interest in taking over the island, claiming that there is a risk to the US if China or Russia lay claim to Denmark's territory before that.

    Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

