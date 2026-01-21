Air Force One turned around: What happened to Trump's plane enroute Davos; first details

The plane is now headed back to Washington DC . Flight tracker data showed that Air Force One had made a U-turn and was returning.

President Donald Trump was on his way to Davos, Switzerland , to attend the World Economic Forum when Air Force One had to turn around.

“After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” a senior White House official told Meyer.

Kellie Meyer of News Nation said on X that it was due to a minor electrical issue. Trump is now expected to board a different flight and head to Davos.

Visuals on social media also showed vehicles belonging to Trump's motorcade rush towards Joint Base Andrews near DC as the plane made its way back.

Is Donald Trump okay? While no official update has come about the president, the statement expresses an intent to board another plane and head to Davos. Thus, in all likelihood, Trump is fine.

However, many people expressed concern on hearing that the plane had had to turn back. “Pray for President Trump’s safety tonight,” a person on X wrote. Another added, “prayers for president Trump!”.

Yet another said, “Please God protect President Trump,” while noting that the plane had turned back over Atlantic Ocean and several other military jets were in a holding pattern before turning back as well.

Before leaving for Davos, Trump had told reporters, “We're going to Davos... This will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented.” His visit comes at a time when all of Europe is waiting for whether the US will make a move on Greenland. Trump has expressed an interest in taking over the island, claiming that there is a risk to the US if China or Russia lay claim to Denmark's territory before that.