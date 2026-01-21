'No Kings' sign in Davos ahead of Trump's World Economic Forum speech sparks backlash; 'they hate...'

NBC News' Peter Alexander shared the photo, and wrote “As President Trump began his news conference stateside… in Davos, we spotted the words “NO KINGS” - in all caps - glowing on the mountainside overlooking the World Economic Forum site where Trump speaks tomorrow.”

The photo from Davos quickly became viral and was shared widely on social media.

Trump is expected to headline events on Wednesday and several members of the US administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and special envoy Steve Witkoff will also be present.

A ‘No Kings’ sign was seen on the mountainside in Davos, Switzerland where the World Economic Forum is being held. The sign was lit a day ahead of President Donald Trump's address there.

Another angle shows the sign from a distance, with the mountain clearly visible.

The term ‘No Kings’ has become a rallying political cry for demonstrations against the Trump administration in the US. It seeks to convey the point that no one person is above the law or possesses absolute power. Recently, the president also said that he was not as bound by international law as he was by his own sense of morality, when it came to his actions.

Trump's Davos visit this year comes at a time when the US is threatening action on Greenland, seeking to take control of it to keep it out of the hands of China or Russia.

However, Trump supporters have not taken kindly to the ‘No Kings’ sign, with many pointing out that Europe still has a widespread practice of monarchy.

Reactions to ‘No Kings’ sign in Davos Several people reacted in the comments of the photos that were shared online. One person wrote “Doesn't Europe have kings?.” Another added, “How ironic.”

While one person called it ‘cringe’ another quipped ‘They hate England,’ referring to the monarchy across the pond. Some also raised questions about who actually funded the sign in Davos.