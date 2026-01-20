Edit Profile
    Trump speech at Davos 2026: When is Trump speaking at World Economic Forum? Details out

    The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 is currently underway in Davos, Switzerland

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 8:55 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 is currently underway in Davos, Switzerland. The summit will involve close to 3,000 participants representing more than 130 countries, including political leaders, CEOs, technology executives and heads of major international institutions. The theme of this year's meeting is ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House (AP)
    President Donald Trump will also speak at WEF. He will be in Davos with several Cabinet ministers and top advisers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

    When is Donald Trump speaking at Davos 2026?

    Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. His appearance is listed as a special session in the official Davos agenda. This marks Trump’s second address at Davos during his tenure as President of the United States.

    Donald Trump’s Davos speech time in CET and IST

    According to the WEF schedule, Trump’s speech will take place from 2:30 pm to 3:15 pm Central European Time (CET). For viewers in India, the address will air from 7:00 pm to 7:45 pm IST.

    Where is Donald Trump delivering his Davos 2026 speech

    The US President will deliver his address from the Congress Centre in Davos, the primary venue for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. The centre hosts key plenary sessions, leadership dialogues and headline speeches throughout the summit.

    How to watch Donald Trump’s Davos 2026 speech live

    Trump’s speech is being broadcast live across the globe. Viewers can watch the address via the World Economic Forum’s official digital platforms, which provide uninterrupted real-time coverage from Davos. No registration or payment is required to access the livestream.

    Official livestream platforms for Donald Trump’s Davos speech

    The official livestream is available on the World Economic Forum’s website and its verified YouTube channel, both offering high-definition video directly from the venue.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

