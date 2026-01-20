Davos 2026: 7 Indian CEOs invited to Trump's reception at World Economic Forum: Who are they?

The world’s top political and business leaders have gathered in the Swiss Alps this week at a time of growing global uncertainty. One appearance drawing particular attention is that of US President Donald Trump, who is attending the World Economic Forum for the first time in six years. US President Donald Trump is expected to hold meetings with leading global business executives in Davos. (AP)

Trump is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Wednesday. He will also host a closed-door, high-level reception, an event that has attracted strong interest from global investors and policymakers, NDTV reported.

Indian business leaders at Trump reception Seven of India’s most powerful corporate leaders have been invited to attend Trump’s reception. The list of Indian CEOs to attend the reception include:

• Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

• Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

• Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer, Wipro

• Salil S Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys

• Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv

• Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive, Mahindra Group

• Hari S. Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group

The sources told Reuters that senior executives, including chief executives from the financial services, cryptocurrency and consulting sectors, have been invited to attend a reception following Trump’s address at the annual WEF meeting.

Geopolitical tensions loom large Trump’s return to Davos takes place amid rising geopolitical strain. In recent weeks, Washington has launched a major military operation in Venezuela, adding to political instability in Latin America.

At the same time, Trump’s push to bring Greenland under US control has sparked sharp reactions across Europe and strained ties with several long-standing allies, adding further tension to an already uncertain global environment.