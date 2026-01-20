Ahead of Davos, Trump repeats ‘Russian threat’ to Greenland claim; slams Europe for ‘ignoring’ NATO warnings

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" he wrote.

Soon after, the president posted on Truth Social, stating he had a "good" call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and stated that the US' acquisition of the largest island in the world is a must for “national and world security.”

Reuters quoted the president accusing Europe of ignoring warnings from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation regarding Russian and Chinese influence on Greenland for the past 20 years.

Ahead of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, US president Donald Trump has continued his pursuit for Greenland. Speaking to reporters the Republican leader once again targeted Europe and accused the countries of “ignoring” warnings from NATO regarding a Russian threat to the autonomous island.

Speaking in Florida late Monday night, Trump told repeated his claim of Russian and Chinese influence, adding that Denmark lacks defensive capability.

“We have to have it. They have to have this done,” Trump told reporters, as per Bloomberg.

Ahead of his fresh remarks, Trump has also linked his claims on the Danish territory to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in a letter he sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

In this letter, which has shocked the world, Trump stated that he is "no longer obligated to think of peace" after he was snubbed for the Nobel peace prize in 2025.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump says in the letter, adding that he will focus on what is good for the United States.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” he wrote further.