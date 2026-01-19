‘No longer obliged to think of peace’: Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub
US President Donald Trump has written to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, citing the Nobel Committee’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize as a reason for a shift in his approach to global affairs.
In a letter to the Norway prime minister, Trump said he “no longer feel an obligation” to think purely of peace as the country didn't award him the peace prize. A Norwegian committee takes decisions on the Nobel Peace Prize.
“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump says in the letter obtained by Bloomberg.
The letter was first reported by a PBS journalist on X and later shared by the Trump National Security Council with several European governments.
In the letter, Trump directly blamed Norway for not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize, despite the prize being decided by an independent committee.
“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump wrote, according to Bloomberg.
He went on to argue that Denmark could not protect Greenland from Russia or China and questioned Denmark’s claim to the territory.
“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” he wrote.
Greenland and NATO Claims
Trump claimed that his actions had strengthened NATO more than those of any previous leader and said the alliance should now act in US interests.
“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he wrote.
Trump has been apparently obsessed with getting the Nobel Peace Prize, having seen at least four previous US presidents receive the honour, including Barack Obama whose joke at a party is often meme material for why Trump, a real estate tycoon, ran for President at all.
Trump's pursuit of a “peace” legacy even appears to be influencing high-stakes decisions: from trade tariffs on India to leadership transitions in Venezuela.
Venezuela's Maria Machado gives medal to Trump
Venezuela's opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump. “Two hundred years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal — in this case, the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize as a recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom,” she said.
Machado's offering comes after Trump's unprecedented action of sending in US troops to Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and fly them to America to be indicted.
Can the Nobel Peace Prize be transferred?
The Nobel Peace Centre put out a lengthy post explaining the rules of transferring the prize. Nobel Peace Prize medals can be passed on from person to person, the centre noted in the X post. However, the truth remains that the prize itself cannot be transferred; only the medal can be given to someone else.
