‘No longer obliged to think of peace’: Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub

US President Donald Trump has written to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, citing the Nobel Committee’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize as a reason for a shift in his approach to global affairs. Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize 2025 medal to Trump. (File photo/REUTERS)

In a letter to the Norway prime minister, Trump said he “no longer feel an obligation” to think purely of peace as the country didn't award him the peace prize. A Norwegian committee takes decisions on the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump says in the letter obtained by Bloomberg.

The letter was first reported by a PBS journalist on X and later shared by the Trump National Security Council with several European governments.

In the letter, Trump directly blamed Norway for not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize, despite the prize being decided by an independent committee.

