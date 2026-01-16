Can Trump accept Nobel Peace Prize? Transfer rules explained as Venezuela's Maria Machado makes incredible gesture

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told reporters on Thursday that she gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado met with President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

“Two hundred years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal — in this case, the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom,” she said.

Machado's offering comes after Trump's unprecedented action of sending in US troops to Venezuela to capture president Nicolas Maduro and his wife and fly them to America to be indicted.

Also Read | 'Not afraid to confront diplomatically': Venezuela's interim president tells US After the meeting, Trump said on Truth Social “It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”.

However, the Nobel committee has strict rules about whether prizes conferred can be transferred to others. Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize.

Can the Nobel Peace Prize be transferred? The Nobel Peace Center put out a lengthy post explaining the rules of transferring the prize. Nobel Peace Prize medals can be passed on from person to person, the center noted in the X post.

“A well‑known case is Dmitry Muratov’s medal, which was auctioned for over USD 100 million to support refugees from the war in Ukraine,” they explained. “And the medal displayed at the Nobel Peace Center is actually on loan and originally belonged to Christian Lous Lange, Norway’s first Peace Prize laureate,” the post further added.