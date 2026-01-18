‘Prizes cannot be symbolically passed on’: Nobel Foundation after Machado presents medal to Trump

Days after Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize 2025 medal to United States President Donald Trump, the Nobel Foundation has issued a statement clarifying that prizes cannot be “symbolically” given to others. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presenting her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the Oval Office in Washington, DC. (File Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

“A prize can not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed,” the foundation said in a statement on Sunday. It further stated that one of the core missions of the Nobel Foundation is to “safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration".

"The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who ‘have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind,’ and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize," the statement asserted.

The clarification comes after Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met Trump at the White House on December 15 and presented Trump with her medal, saying that the gesture was made as a “recognition for his unique commitment with (Venezuela's) freedom". This was further confirmed by Trump in a post on Truth Social, with the US President saying he had “accepted” the prize from her.

Her visit came as the US President reportedly “chose” Delcy Rodriguez to become the interim president of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's “capture” by US forces earlier this month.

Her gesture came even as the Nobel Committee in an earlier statement said the prize could not be “revoked, shared, or transferred to others". After Machado presented the medal to Trump, the Norwegian Nobel Institute said the prize remained inseparably linked to the person or organisation designated as the laureate.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, “It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”

Machado had travelled to the US to meet members of the US Congress besides Trump.

Trump's Nobel obsession Trump has been apparently obsessed with getting the Nobel Peace Prize, having seen at least four previous US presidents receive the honour, including Barack Obama whose joke at a party is often meme material for why Trump, a real estate tycoon, ran for President at all.

Trump's pursuit of a “peace” legacy even appears to be influencing high-stakes decisions: from trade tariffs on India to leadership transitions in Venezuela.

He has repeatedly said he “ended eight wars”.

“Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize,” he posted on Truth Social.

Last year, when Maria Corina Machado was chosen for the Nobel, she insisted that she's dedicated it to Trump. But Trump was not interested in putting her upfront in his plans for Venezuela after Maduro. After that, she travelled to the US and handed him the medal, framed and all.