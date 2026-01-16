Venezuelan opposition leader Machado meets Trump, says meeting went ‘great’; presented Nobel Prize

US President Donald Trump on Thursday met Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, marking their first meeting. The meeting, which went a little over an hour, was termed “great” by Machado. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves to supporters as she departs the White House following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. (Reuters)

As the meeting was ongoing, White House said that Trump's assessment of Machado was “realistic” and that she does not have the popular support needed to run the country, Reuters reported.

Machodo said meeting went “great”, presented Nobel prize The lunch meeting ended around 2:40 pm local time, and while exiting the White House, Machado told reporters that the encounter was “great.” However, she did not comment on the details of the conversation, the report said.

After the meeting, Machado told reporters she had presented Trump her Nobel Peace Prize, though it was not immediately clear whether he had accepted the medal. Machado said she had done so in recognition of his commitment to the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

While the visit was ongoing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had been looking forward to meeting Machado, but that he stood by his "realistic" assessment that she did not currently have the support needed to lead the country in the short term.

Machado, who fled Venezuela, is trying to ensure that she has a role in governing the nation after the capture of Venezuela's longtime leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Talking about the meeting, Leavitt said that Trump was looking forward to the meeting with Machado, “who is really a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela.”

"So the president looks forward to obviously talking to her about the realities on the ground," Leavitt was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Trump has on several occasions praised interim president Delcy Rodriguez. "The president likes what he's seeing" from the interim government, Leavitt reportedly said earlier.

Machado told supporters, “We can count on President Trump” Upon exiting the meeting, Machado greeted dozens of cheering supporters waiting for her near the gates, momentarily stopping to hug them. While greeting the crowd, she said, “We can count on President Trump,” without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, Leavitt also said that Machado has sought to meet with Trump without setting expectations for what would occur, Associated Press reported.

“I don’t think he needs to hear anything from Ms Machado, other than to have a frank and positive discussion about what’s taking place in Venezuela,” Leavitt was quoted as saying.

