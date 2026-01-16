Trump ‘accepts’ Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuela's Machado; reports say she ‘insisted’

U.S. President Donald Trump was presented with the Nobel Peace Prize medal by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, January 15. President Donald Trump has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado, he confirmed in a Truth Social post. (AP/AFP)

Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. She said she made the gesture to Trump's as "a recognition for his unique commitment with (Venezuela's) freedom".

Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post that he has accepted the Noble Prize from her, despite the Noble committee saying earlier in a statement that the prize cannot be “revoked, shared, or transferred to others.”

Machado insisted, and Trump accepted Machado travelled to Washington to meet Trump and members of the US Congress. After the capture of Maduro, Trump seemed to sideline her, allowing Delcy Rodriguez to become the interim president after Maduro's capture.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Thursday that the decision to let Rodriguez, a top Maduro ally to continue was based on the Trump's assessment of “realities on the ground.” The meeting with Machado will not change that, as of now, she said.

“It was a realistic assessment based on what the president was reading and hearing from his national security team,” Leavitt said. "At this moment in time his opinion on that matter has not changed.”

The transfer of Machado's Nobel Prize to Trump is an “apparent attempt” to win back Trump's support, according to The Guardian.

Fox News reported that Machado “insisted that she give the Nobel to the president." The White House officials said that Trump then accepted the Nobel.

Can the Nobel be transferred? After Machado told Fox News that she wanted to "share" the Nobel Peace Prize with Trump, the prize's organizers declared earlier this week that it could not be "shared or transferred." They declared, "The decision is final and stands for all time."

They wrote on X, “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”