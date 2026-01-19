‘Europeans project weakness': Scott Bessent backs Trump's bid to acquire Greenland

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has backed President Donald Trump's bid to acquire Greenland after a tariff threat, stating that “Europeans project weakness” and that Trump believes enhanced security is not possible without Greenland being part of the US. “We are not going to outsource our hemispheric security to other countries," Scott Bessent said. (Reuters)

In an interview with NBC News, Bessant said, “Europeans project weakness, US projects strength”. “Greenland can only be defended if it is part of the US,” he added.

Justifying the rationale behind acquiring Greenland, Bessent cited global competition in the Arctic and US plans for a “Golden Dome” missile system.

“We are not going to outsource our hemispheric security to other countries." He also highlighted Europe’s reliance on Russian energy, which he said was “funding” Russia’s war in Ukraine.

When asked whether the tariff threat was a negotiating tactic or a serious bid to annex Greenland, Bessent said the US could be drawn into any attack on Greenland. Making Greenland part of the US, he argued, would prevent conflict, since the US is the “strongest country in the world,” he told NBC News.

Earlier, Trump issued a threat of imposing tariffs of up to 25% on European nations until a deal is reached for the United States to ‘purchase’ Greenland.

Bessent also dismissed the European Union's threats to halt a tariff deal with Trump, which was reached last year, stating that the deal has not been finalised. He also added that Trump can “leverage his emergency powers to do this.”

Upon being asked if military action is on the table, Bessent said that he has not yet spoken to Trump about it. “Europeans will understand that the best outcome is for the US to maintain or receive control of Greenland,” he said.